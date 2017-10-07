7 Charcoal Beauty Products That Take Deep Cleansing to the Next Level

When your skin feels icky and needs a serious scrub, anything infused with charcoal is your best bet. Like coconut oil and hyaluronic acid, the natural ingredient is an all-in-one miracle that beauty experts love to name-drop when recommending products.

In case you didn’t know, its reputation has stood the test of time…literally. The Japanese have been using it for centuries as an exfoliating tool and today, those deep-cleansing powers are being harnessed into everything from face masks to toothbrushes.

Charcoal is literally a magnet, drawing bacteria and other nasty particles from beneath the skin’s surface, so we’d say the hype is real. If you’ve never experienced the fast-acting power of charcoal beauty products, see 7 of the most popular options below.