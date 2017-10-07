StyleCaster
Share

7 Charcoal Beauty Products That Take Deep Cleansing to the Next Level

What's hot
StyleCaster

7 Charcoal Beauty Products That Take Deep Cleansing to the Next Level

Nikki Brown
by
3 Shares
7 Charcoal Beauty Products That Take Deep Cleansing to the Next Level
7 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images/STYLECASTER

When your skin feels icky and needs a serious scrub, anything infused with charcoal is your best bet. Like coconut oil and hyaluronic acid, the natural ingredient is an all-in-one miracle that beauty experts love to name-drop when recommending products.

MORE: 18 Chic Products That Benefit Breast Cancer Research

In case you didn’t know, its reputation has stood the test of time…literally. The Japanese have been using it for centuries as an exfoliating tool and today, those deep-cleansing powers are being harnessed into everything from face masks to toothbrushes.

MORE: The Micellar Water Hacks You Never Knew You Needed 

Charcoal is literally a magnet, drawing bacteria and other nasty particles from beneath the skin’s surface, so we’d say the hype is real. If you’ve never experienced the fast-acting power of charcoal beauty products, see 7 of the most popular options below.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7
Charcoal Beauty Products
Boscia Charcoal Jelly Ball Cleanser

It looks like a medicine ball, but it's actually a deep cleanser that you can smooth over wet skin to get rid of pore-clogging bacteria without causing irritation.

$20; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Charcoal Beauty Products
Drybar On the Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo

If it's been awhile since you washed your hair, this charcoal-infused cleanser is key to removing tough product buildup.

$26; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstom
Charcoal Beauty Products
GlamGlow Bubblesheet

This charcoal-infused oxygenating mask bubbles up as you apply it, leaving behind skin that feels squeaky clean.

$9; at Glam Glow

Photo: Glam Glow
Charcoal Beauty Products
Goodwell Bamboo + Binchotan Toothbrush

The bristles in this biodegradable toothbrush are made with charcoal that works to scrub away stubborn plaque.

$5.99; at Goodwell

Photo: Goodwell
Charcoal Beauty Products
Herbivore Botanicals Bamboo Charcoal Deep Cleanse Detoxifying Soap Bar

Bamboo charcoal has been used in Japan for centuries as a cleansing agent. Now, stateside beauty enthusiasts are coveting the cult ingredient for their body care needs.

$12; at Dermstore

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals
Charcoal Beauty Products
Kiehl's Age Defender Cleanser

Men and ladies can benefit from this two-in-one facial wash that uses both charcoal and Moroccan clay to deeply exfoliate dirty skin.

$15; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Kiehl's
Charcoal Beauty Products
Sephora Collection Blotting Papers

This 100-piece set ensures that your skin will stay oil-free, all while reaping the antimicrobial benefits of charcoal.

$8; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

Next slideshow starts in 10s

19 Easy Stir Fry Recipes to Make All Fall

19 Easy Stir Fry Recipes to Make All Fall
  • Charcoal Beauty Products
  • Charcoal Beauty Products
  • Charcoal Beauty Products
  • Charcoal Beauty Products
  • Charcoal Beauty Products
  • Charcoal Beauty Products
  • Charcoal Beauty Products
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share