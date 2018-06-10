How Chanel Iman’s Adjusting Her Self-Care Routine During Pregnancy

For a world-famous model with access to the most exclusive and expensive products, Chanel Iman is surprisingly no-frills: her go-tos include a lip balm you probably have in your purse right now, a tried-and-true drugstore moisturizer, and a solid mattress on which she can get a deep sleep. What’s more, her idea of happiness is a date night with husband, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, or watching Prison Break while chilling at home.

Grow baby bump grow A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Jun 3, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

The expecting model is equally relaxed in her approach to pregnancy. “I’m not the kind of mom who’s at the gym six months pregnant,” she says. Instead, she finds balance by living an organized life and eating three square meals a day. But don’t mistake Iman’s chill AF routine for one that’s basic. Those healthy meals she loves to eat are mostly prepared by a professional chef.

In her own words, the model and mom-to-be shares her approach toward simple and effective downtime— with a splash of glamour thrown in.

“ If you energize your day looking forward to what the world has to offer, your day will make you smile. ”

Self-Care From the Inside Out

To me self care and wellness is not just about my hair, body and skin, but most importantly, it’s about my mind set. What you feed your spirit is what guides you. Staying positive and on top of the regiments that keeps you shining, is what will keep you confident that your self-care is working. If you wake up with a blah attitude, your day will be blah. But if you energize your day looking forward to what the world has to offer, your day will make you smile. With a busy schedule most of the time, self care may seem like, there is no time. The truth is, it doesn’t take much time once you implement it into a routine you can count on. Keep it simple — and when you do have a little extra time, add an hour or so to include additional pampering like spa time or an extra workout.

“ I’m not the mom that goes to the gym at six months pregnant. ”

Staying Active Outside the Gym

I used to workout with a trainer consistently, but now that I’m pregnant, I pretty much do my own thing, slowing it down a bit. When Sterling is working out for training camp, I take the time to get mine in, too by doing lots of squats. Since I’m not working out in a gym everyday like I normally would, I’ll go on a long walk or just walk instead of getting an Uber. I’m not the mom that goes to the gym at six months pregnant. I prefer to stay active and stay busy and that’s a work out on its own. After the baby, I will definitely get back to an intense regiment, but eating well is what’s most important for me right now.

“ Washing my face and putting on moisturizer is enough. It’s easy for me to take care of my skin. ”

Health-Conscious Eating

For me, I work [self care] in by eating very healthy everyday. Three times a day, I’ll have a healthy breakfast, lunch, then a nice dinner. I grew up on soul food and that use to be my favorite, but as much as I love those foods, I’ve become a little more health-conscious. Now, I gear more to healthy dishes like steamed vegetables and healthy delicious salads. We have a chef Monday through Friday and he’s been making vegan and veggie-based meals that are so well seasoned, they taste exactly like meat. We’ll have a vegan meal about once a week. That’s something new for me. I’m not vegetarian at all, but I’m now open to having nice healthy, vegan meals. I also like to eat a salad before the meals he serves. He makes really good avocado salad, watermelon salads — just a mix of lots veggies and proteins.

‘Less is More’ Beauty

Avoiding Messes

I keep my closet organized and clutter free so I’m not overwhelmed by a mess. It makes it easy to find just the right thing to wear for the day, in addition to my shoe closet, all my sneakers are in boxes, marked with a picture of the shoe so I know what’s in each box. My jeans, accessories, hats and workout gear are all organized for easy access. I love my putting on great workout pieces, a New Era Cap and head out the door.

Quality Hubby Time

At the end of the day, I like to take time to take a nice, warm bath and really make sure my face is clean. Nighttime is the time where I set a little time aside each day. Otherwise, when my schedule slows down and I have some down time, it gives me great joy to take this time to really pamper myself with trying out new products, a new recipe, sitting back, and relaxing with my husband and look at a movie or binge on a show. My husband and I were into Prison Break for a long time. We were kind of late on that, but we finished it. We were also into 13 Reasons Why for a second, though we didn’t finish it. We randomly go to movie theaters on a date and watch whatever’s out that’s really good. We loved Black Panther.

Bedtime Staples