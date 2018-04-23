StyleCaster
15 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Pull Off Yellow Eyeshadow

Vanessa Hudgens, Margot Robbie, Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER

Move aside, Millennial Pink, Gen Z yellow might be this year’s new It-color, as seen by the dozens of celebrities and influencers who are flaunting the bright canary yellow on their clothes, furniture, and most importantly, eyelids. Since spring has begun, we’ve been seeing more and more stars—from A-list actors such as Margot Robbie to Instagram favorites such as Blac Chyna—sporting yellow eye makeup.

And though a cloud of yellow around your eyes might seem daunting at first, these celebrities prove that yellow eyeshadow and even yellow eyeliner are foolproof ways to open up the eyes and liven your face. Here are 15 ways celebrities have pulled off yellow eyeshadow on the red carpet and on the runway. Whether you’re looking to wear an orange-tinted yellow like Selena Gomez or rock eyelids with flecks of gold like Rihanna, these stars will inspire you to dip into the brighter side of your eyeshadow palette.

1 of 15
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna
Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
Zendaya
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images
Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin
Photo: Getty Images
Zendaya
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Getty Images
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna
Photo: Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Photo: Getty Images
Rita Ora
Rita Ora
Photo: Getty Images
Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio
Photo: ImaxTree
Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams
Photo: Getty Images
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro
Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba
Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Photo: Getty Images
Zendaya
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images

