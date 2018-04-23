15 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Pull Off Yellow Eyeshadow

Move aside, Millennial Pink, Gen Z yellow might be this year’s new It-color, as seen by the dozens of celebrities and influencers who are flaunting the bright canary yellow on their clothes, furniture, and most importantly, eyelids. Since spring has begun, we’ve been seeing more and more stars—from A-list actors such as Margot Robbie to Instagram favorites such as Blac Chyna—sporting yellow eye makeup.

And though a cloud of yellow around your eyes might seem daunting at first, these celebrities prove that yellow eyeshadow and even yellow eyeliner are foolproof ways to open up the eyes and liven your face. Here are 15 ways celebrities have pulled off yellow eyeshadow on the red carpet and on the runway. Whether you’re looking to wear an orange-tinted yellow like Selena Gomez or rock eyelids with flecks of gold like Rihanna, these stars will inspire you to dip into the brighter side of your eyeshadow palette.