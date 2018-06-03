Famous Beauties With Unforgettable Signature Looks

Some of us can’t get through the day, let alone a year, without switching up our hair and makeup routine. But for others, certain styles or products are just too good to let go of. Celebrities are often a source of inspiration for our outward appearance, a reality that carries both positive and negative side effects.
And although we live for a bold transformation, like Kate Hudson’s big chop or Solange’s platinum dye job, we’re just as inspired by the famous beauties who stand (or stood) firm in their signature styles or simply embrace their most famous features, despite the trend cycle that never seems to end. Ahead, we celebrate some of our favorites, both past and present. We have a feeling you’ll recognize plenty, if not all, of them, from Marilyn Monroe’s blonde bob to Adele’s cat-eye to Jennifer Lopez’s derriere.
Aaliyah
Before her untimely death in 2001, the R&B songtress rarely deviated from her straightened hair, parted to the side.
Adele
We have the singer's trusty makeup artist, Michael Ashton, to thank for giving us peak cat-eye inspo every time she hits a red carpet.
Adwoa Aboah
The model and "Gurl's Talk" founder is known for coloring her signature buzz cut whenever the occasion calls.
Alicia Keys
For the first couple years of her singing career, the singer and TV host consistently wore her hair in cornrows with beads at the ends.
Amber Rose
The model and Slutwalk founder loves experimenting with wigs, but her signature look will always be this blonde buzz cut.
Amy Winehouse
The late singer's beehive and thick cat-eye became a part of her look, both on and off the stage.
Angelina Jolie
The actress and philanthropist's full lips certainly contribute to her sex symbol status.
Ariana Grande
Even with blonde and gray hair, the singer has continued to rock a long, luscious high ponytail.
Beyoncé
Hard to imagine the singer without honey-blonde locks, regardless of the cut or style.
Bo Derek
Back in 1979, the actress' cornrows were cemented as one of cinema's most memorable looks.
Brandy
Throughout the '90s and part of the new millennium, the singer and actress became known for her microbraids.
Brigitte Bardot
Her tousled blonde hair, cat-eye makeup, and pouty lips were among the must-have looks throughout the '60s and '70s.
Cindy Crawford
Rather than have it removed, the model embraced the mole just above her lip, ultimately leading to her supermodel status.
Diana and Tracee Ellis Ross
This mother and daughter duo rock larger-than-life manes, whether they're together or separate.
Dita Von Teese
The burlesque performer is fiercely devoted to rocking a red lip almost daily.
Fernanda Ly
You'll be hard-pressed to see this top runway model without pink hair.
Grace Jones
The legendary performer has always rocked short hair and a bold lip, both on and off the stage.
Gwen Stefani
This certified California girl is never without red lipstick or platinum hair.
Halle Berry
Although she's experimenting with longer styles now, the Oscar winner has spent most of her career in a pixie cut.
Janelle Monáe
When she first hit the scene, the singer and actress consistently wore a pompadour hairstyle, along with a black-and-white suit.
Jennifer Lopez
Whose backside is more famous than this triple threat's?
Kate Bosworth
Whenever she hits a red carpet, we're reminded of her uniquely colored eyes. The technical name of this is heterochromia, when the eyes vary in pigmentation.
Lupita Nyong'o
Since winning her Oscar, back in 2014, the actress and her trusty stylist Vernon Francois, have collaborated on some of the most head-turning natural hairstyles in Tinseltown.
Marilyn Monroe
Besides that curvy figure and soft-spoken voice, Monroe's signature look isn't complete without the platinum bob.
Nina Simone
Long before natural hair was seen as beautiful to the mainstream, this iconic performer and activist proudly rocked her coils and kinks at a time when most performers of color were wearing wigs on stage.
Rihanna
From 2007 to 2009, the singer's black hair signified her "Good Girl Gone Bad" phase.
Rose McGowan
Since leaving Hollywood to become a full-time activist and artist, McGowan's black buzz cut and bold lip have become part of her signature look.
