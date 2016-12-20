Celebrities’ Natural Hair Colors Revealed

Not many of us rock our own natural hair color these days, so why would we expect celebrities to? Yet somehow we’re still shocked to learn our favorite raven haired star is actually a natural blonde — or vice versa. For instance, did you know Leighton Meester is a blonde? And Emma Stone’s natural hair color is a total mystery at this point, considering she looks amazing in just about every shade she wears.

So join our tour on the surprising natural hair colors of your favorite celebrities… and let us know which celebs’ natural hair color caught you off guard.