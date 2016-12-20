StyleCaster
Share

Celebrities’ Natural Hair Colors Revealed

What's hot
StyleCaster

Celebrities’ Natural Hair Colors Revealed

by
41 Shares
Celebrities’ Natural Hair Colors Revealed
20 Start slideshow

Not many of us rock our own natural hair color these days, so why would we expect celebrities to? Yet somehow we’re still shocked to learn our favorite raven haired star is actually a natural blonde — or vice versa. For instance, did you know Leighton Meester is a blonde? And Emma Stone’s natural hair color is a total mystery at this point, considering she looks amazing in just about every shade she wears.

MORE: 35 Hair Color Ideas for Winter to Bring To Your Stylist Right Now

So join our tour on the surprising natural hair colors of your favorite celebrities… and let us know which celebs’ natural hair color caught you off guard.

MORE: Ashley Benson Dyed Her Hair Pink for Her 27th Birthday

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Revealed: celebrities' natural hair colors | @stylecaster

Kristen Stewart: Strawberry Blonde

Kristen actually was born with strawberry blonde locks. Look for her to be returning to her roots in her new film On The Road. Try on Kristen Stewart's looks in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson: Brunette

Although Scarlett is usually blonde (and even went red for The Avengers), she is actually a natural brunette. Top 10 Quick And Easy Hairstyles

Photo: Getty Images
Leighton Meester: Blonde

Gossip Girl is coming to an end, but here's hoping natural blonde Leighton keeps Blair's darker hue anyway. Try on Leighton Meester's looks in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: Getty Images
Brooklyn Decker: Auburn

Brooklyn Decker was introduced to us as a dirty blonde, but the model and now actress has natural auburn hair. A 15-Minute Fix For Softer, Shinier Hair

Photo: Getty Images
Katy Perry: Blonde

Katy Perry may be a hair chameleon, but she has been sticking to brunette lately (and we much prefer it to her natural blonde). Try on Katy Perry's looks in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Simpson: Brunette

Jessica is a natural brunette and her sister Ashlee is a natural blonde. Who would have thought? Try These 3 Spring Hair Trends Now

Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Vergara: Dirty Blonde

This latina has that natural beach bombshell look tan skin and dirty blonde hair. Try on Sofia Vergara's looks in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: Getty Images
Emma Stone: Blonde

At first we were shocked when we found out Emma's hair wasn't naturally red. But since her return to blonde, we're starting to get used to her natural hue. Tips To Treat Winters Hair Woes

Photo: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie: Dirty Blonde

With those big red lips, Angelina looks much better with brunette hair, opposed to her god-given dirty blonde. Try on Angelina Jolie's looks in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez: Brunette

We haven't seen J.Lo with mocha brown hair since...her Selena days? We completely forgot those honey highlights weren't real. Celebs Who Look Better With Bangs

Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Wilde: Blonde

We've seen Olivia with her natural blonde many times (like her first big role on The O.C.), but the darker hue suites her complexion much better. Try on Olivia Wilde's looks in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: Getty Images
Julia Roberts: Brunette

When we think of red hair, we think of Julia Roberts. Since she's actually a brunette, redheads should probably find a new spokesperson. Top 15 Wavy Hairstyles

Photo: Getty Images
Lady Gaga: Brunette

So many wigs, so many hair color changes. But Lady Gaga actually has dark, almost black hair. Easy-To-Wear Holiday Hair Accessories You've Got To Try

Photo: Getty Images
Kelly Osbourne: Blonde

While we knew the Fashion Police co-host's natural color wasn't purple, we didn't know it was blonde either. Who can keep track with all those color changes? How To Keep Your Hair Color Vibrant This Winter

Photo: Getty Images
Drew Barrymore: Brunette

Drew may have had blonde locks when she played Gertie in E.T., but the actress' hair has changed to a mocha brown. Try on Drew Barrymore's looks in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: Getty Images
Britney Spears: Brunette

Remember when this "Baby One More Time" singer first arrived on the scene with long chestnut locks? 15 Super-Hot Holiday Party Hairstyles

Photo: Getty Images
Anna Paquin: Brunette

Sookie Stackhouse may attract the supernatural with those long blonde locks, but the actress is natural brunette. Top 10 Retro Hairstyles

Photo: Getty Images
Charlize Theron: Brunette

Charlize just went bald for a film, revealing her chestnut roots. Honestly, we prefer the bright Hollywood blonde. Try on Charlize Theron's looks in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: Getty Images
Amy Adams: Blonde

Amy Adams has always been known for her strawberry blonde strands, but the actress is actually a blonde. Try on Amy Adam's looks in the Makeover Studio!

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

26 Petite Fashion Bloggers with Truly Amazing Style

26 Petite Fashion Bloggers with Truly Amazing Style
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

Revealed: celebrities' natural hair colors | @stylecaster Revealed: celebrities' natural hair colors | @stylecaster Revealed: celebrities' natural hair colors | @stylecaster
share