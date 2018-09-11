17 Times Stylish Celebs Matched Their Makeup and Wardrobe

There’s just something about the simple yet stylish uniformity of a matching moment. Whether it’s monochromatic makeup or an ensemble in just one color or pattern, sticking with one color throughout your look not only can get you out the door faster, it also provides you the opportunity to really test out and live in different hues until you figure out what looks best on you.

And once you’ve got your signature color nailed down, you can up the ante by matching your fashion and beauty looks for head-to-toe monochrome realness. Though many consider this to be a fashion faux paus, we say there are too many examples that prove the opposite. So if you’re contemplating going all in with one hue this season, get inspired by some of these red carpet moments.