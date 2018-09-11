17 Times Stylish Celebs Matched Their Makeup and Wardrobe

There’s just something about the simple yet stylish uniformity of a matching moment. Whether it’s monochromatic makeup or an ensemble in just one color or pattern, sticking with one color throughout your look not only can get you out the door faster, it also provides you the opportunity to really test out and live in different hues until you figure out what looks best on you.
And once you’ve got your signature color nailed down, you can up the ante by matching your fashion and beauty looks for head-to-toe monochrome realness. Though many consider this to be a fashion faux paus, we say there are too many examples that prove the opposite. So if you’re contemplating going all in with one hue this season, get inspired by some of these red carpet moments.
Amandla Stenberg
At Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.
Rihanna
At the 2014 Diamond Ball.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation.
Selena Gomez
At the the season one premiere of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.
Photo:
Allen Berezovsky/WireImage for Fashion Media.
Coco Rocha
At the 2013 Kentucky Derby.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/WireImage.
Emma Stone
At the 2011 Golden Globe Awards.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/Getty Images.
Elle Fanning
At the 2012 Critics' Choice Movie Awards.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
Nicole Richie
At the 2013 Golden Globe Awards.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Rita Ora
At the 2014 American Music Awards.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/AMA2014/Getty Images for DCP.
Lupita Nyong'o
At a February 2014 LoveGold event.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Lily Collins
At the 2015 British Academy Britannia Awards.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Olivia Munn
At the 2016 world premiere of Ride Along 2.
Photo:
John Parra/WireImage.
Kristen Stewart
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage.
Dua Lipa
At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
Halsey
At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Mila Kunis
At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
Photo:
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp.
Jennifer Lopez
At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
Dascha Polanco
At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV.