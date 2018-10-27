StyleCaster
Proof That Celebs Love Pat McGrath Makeup as Much as You

by
Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images. Steve Granitz/WireImage. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic. Design: Allison Kahler.

Though Pat McGrath is a seasoned makeup pro with work across top-selling magazines, high fashion runways and everything in between, the launch of her namesake beauty line has taken her popularity to new heights. Beyond the Instagrammable packaging, ridiculously gorgeous color payoff and co-signs from beauty editors and other makeup artists, it’s a name we can’t stop hearing from celebs as they talk about their fave finds for the red carpet.

Whether it’s the SkinFetish highlighter for a dewy (not greasy), a MatteTrance lippie for color beyond belief or gloss for the juiciest pout, there’s a chance you’ve seen any of these products in action over the past couple months. Don’t believe us? Take a look back at just how many red carpet looks Mother McGrath has been responsible for ahead.

1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Celebs in Pat McGrath Makeup | Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland

Wearing the Mothership II: Sublime palette at the 2017 InStyle Awards.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Pat McGrath Makeup | Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg

Wearing the Mothership V palette at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Pat McGrath Makeup | Cardi B.
Cardi B.

Wearing the Luxetrance Lipstick in She's Heaven at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Pat McGrath Makeup | Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell

Wearing the Lust 004 lip kit and Lust 004 glitter at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Pat McGrath Makeup | Rita Ora
Rita Ora

Wearing the Mothership V: Bronze Seduction Palette at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Pat McGrath Makeup | Sza
Sza

Wearing the Pat McGrath Labs x The Met Limited Edition Palette at the 2018 Met Gala.

Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Pat McGrath Makeup | Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor

Wearing the Lust MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson and Lust Lip Gloss in Aliengelicat the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Pat McGrath Makeup | Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz

Wearing the Mothership II: Sublime Palette, SkinFetish in Bronze and MatteTrance Lipstick in Void at the October 2018 Hollywood premiere of Suspiria.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
View this post on Instagram

HOSTESS WITH THE MOSTESS ⚡️⚡️⚡️ How DIVINE did @traceeellisross look last night at the #AMAs?? My love, you have SLAYYYYED MOTHER with your beauty!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ xxPat _____________ #PMGHowTo EYES 一 Swipe Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner along the outer half of the upper & lower lash line to define the outer corner of the eyes 一 Use the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner to connect the upper & lower lash line, extending into a cat eye shape 一 Apply ‘CELESTIAL’ pigment from MTHRSHP: Bronze Seduction to the lid with a flat brush 一 Highlight the inner corners with ‘VR NECTAR’ pigment from Mothership II: Sublime Palette 一 Curl the lashes & apply black mascara LIPS 一 Use ‘MAJOR’ PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil to line the perimeter of the lips 一 Apply ‘ELSON 2’ MatteTrance Lipstick to the lips FACE 一 Use fingertips to lightly apply ‘ELSON 2’ MatteTrance Lipstick to the cheeks 一 Layer the Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘NUDE’ on to the high points of the face with fingertips to highlight

A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on

View this post on Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

Wearing the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner, MTHRSHP: Bronze Seduction, Mothership II: Sublime Palette, SkinFetish in Nude and MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson 2 at the 2018 American Music Awards.

Photo: Instagram/@patmcgrathreal
View this post on Instagram

SHE’S A WINNER ⚡️⚡️⚡️LOOOVING the #MothershipV #BronzeSeduction slayage on the DIVINE @thandienewton created by @georgieeisdell at the #Emmys!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ MAJOR CONGRATS on the win, my sweet!! - xxPat ______________________________ #PMGHowTo EYES (#MothershipV #BronzeSeduction) - Apply ‘ENTRAPMENT’ pigment to the lid & diffuse through the crease using a blending brush - Softly apply ‘BLITZ FLAME’ pigment across the lid with a flat brush - Define the lower lash line with ‘ENTRAPMENT’ pigment & ‘BLITZ FLAME’ pigment on a small detail brush - Highlight the lid by swiping ‘ROSE GOLD 005’ pigment on with a finger - Apply mascara & false lashes LIPS - Line the perimeter of the lips with PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in ‘BARE ROSE’ - Fill in the lips using the Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Balm in ‘FULL FANTASY’ FACE - Highlight the cheekbones, bride of the nose, and brow bone by layering the #SkinFetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘GOLDEN’ on with fingertips - Apply #SkinFetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘GOLDEN’ with a brush to further accentuate the cheekbones

A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on

View this post on Instagram

Thandie Newton

Wearing Mothership: Bronze Seduction at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Photo: Instagram/@patmcgrathreal
Hailey Baldwin

Wearing the Mothership: Bronze Seduction palette and SkinFetish.

Photo: Instagram/@patmcgrathreal
View this post on Instagram

ADORE MAJORE 💥💥💥MOTHER is OBSESSED with the DIVINE @yarashahidi’s BRILLIANTLY BLITZ BLUE eyes at the @MTV Awards created by @emilychengmakeup #patmcgrathlabs #yarashahidi #mtvawards ⚡️⚡️⚡ J’OBSESSED!! xxPat ___________ #PMGHowTo 一 Define crease using Mothership I: Subliminal Eye Palette ‘ULTIMATE TAUPE’ PIGMENT & ‘DEPTH’ pigment with a fluffy brush 一 Smudge PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ‘XTREME BLACK’ onto lash line 一 Apply PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ‘BLITZ BLUE’ to inner & outer corner of lid 一 Press Mothership I Eye Palette ‘BLITZ BLUE’ pigment onto lid with a finger 一 Highlight the center of the lid with Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo, Version: ‘GOLDEN’ 一 Moisturize the lips using Lip Fetish Lip Balm before applying lip color 一 Apply LUST: Gloss in ‘FLESH FANTASY’ 一 Contour the face using ‘ULTIMATE TAUPE’ pigment 一 Highlight the cheekbones using Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo, Version: ‘GOLDEN’

A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on

View this post on Instagram

Yara Shahidi

Wearing the Mothership: Subliminal Eye palette at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Photo: Instagram/@patmcgrathreal
Selena Gomez

Wearing the MatteTrance shades FLESH 3 and 1995.

Photo: Instagram/@patmcgrathreal
View this post on Instagram

My 4th album is out now. #Queen 🙏🏽 link in bio

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

View this post on Instagram

Nicki Minaj

Wearing all Pat McGrath products for her Queen album cover.

Photo: Instagram/@nickiminaj
Kim Kardashian

Wearing the Gold001 shadow in October 2015.

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

