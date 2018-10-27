Proof That Celebs Love Pat McGrath Makeup as Much as You

Though Pat McGrath is a seasoned makeup pro with work across top-selling magazines, high fashion runways and everything in between, the launch of her namesake beauty line has taken her popularity to new heights. Beyond the Instagrammable packaging, ridiculously gorgeous color payoff and co-signs from beauty editors and other makeup artists, it’s a name we can’t stop hearing from celebs as they talk about their fave finds for the red carpet.

Whether it’s the SkinFetish highlighter for a dewy (not greasy), a MatteTrance lippie for color beyond belief or gloss for the juiciest pout, there’s a chance you’ve seen any of these products in action over the past couple months. Don’t believe us? Take a look back at just how many red carpet looks Mother McGrath has been responsible for ahead.