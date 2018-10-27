Proof That Celebs Love Pat McGrath Makeup as Much as You

Though Pat McGrath is a seasoned makeup pro with work across top-selling magazines, high fashion runways and everything in between, the launch of her namesake beauty line has taken her popularity to new heights. Beyond the Instagrammable packaging, ridiculously gorgeous color payoff and co-signs from beauty editors and other makeup artists, it’s a name we can’t stop hearing from celebs as they talk about their fave finds for the red carpet.
Whether it’s the SkinFetish highlighter for a dewy (not greasy), a MatteTrance lippie for color beyond belief or gloss for the juiciest pout, there’s a chance you’ve seen any of these products in action over the past couple months. Don’t believe us? Take a look back at just how many red carpet looks Mother McGrath has been responsible for ahead.
HOSTESS WITH THE MOSTESS ⚡️⚡️⚡️ How DIVINE did @traceeellisross look last night at the #AMAs?? My love, you have SLAYYYYED MOTHER with your beauty!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ xxPat _____________ #PMGHowTo EYES 一 Swipe Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner along the outer half of the upper & lower lash line to define the outer corner of the eyes 一 Use the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner to connect the upper & lower lash line, extending into a cat eye shape 一 Apply ‘CELESTIAL’ pigment from MTHRSHP: Bronze Seduction to the lid with a flat brush 一 Highlight the inner corners with ‘VR NECTAR’ pigment from Mothership II: Sublime Palette 一 Curl the lashes & apply black mascara LIPS 一 Use ‘MAJOR’ PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil to line the perimeter of the lips 一 Apply ‘ELSON 2’ MatteTrance Lipstick to the lips FACE 一 Use fingertips to lightly apply ‘ELSON 2’ MatteTrance Lipstick to the cheeks 一 Layer the Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘NUDE’ on to the high points of the face with fingertips to highlight
SHE’S A WINNER ⚡️⚡️⚡️LOOOVING the #MothershipV #BronzeSeduction slayage on the DIVINE @thandienewton created by @georgieeisdell at the #Emmys!! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ MAJOR CONGRATS on the win, my sweet!! - xxPat ______________________________ #PMGHowTo EYES (#MothershipV #BronzeSeduction) - Apply ‘ENTRAPMENT’ pigment to the lid & diffuse through the crease using a blending brush - Softly apply ‘BLITZ FLAME’ pigment across the lid with a flat brush - Define the lower lash line with ‘ENTRAPMENT’ pigment & ‘BLITZ FLAME’ pigment on a small detail brush - Highlight the lid by swiping ‘ROSE GOLD 005’ pigment on with a finger - Apply mascara & false lashes LIPS - Line the perimeter of the lips with PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in ‘BARE ROSE’ - Fill in the lips using the Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Balm in ‘FULL FANTASY’ FACE - Highlight the cheekbones, bride of the nose, and brow bone by layering the #SkinFetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘GOLDEN’ on with fingertips - Apply #SkinFetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘GOLDEN’ with a brush to further accentuate the cheekbones
STRAIGHT STUNNER ⚡️⚡️⚡️ DYING over the RAVISHING @haileybaldwin wearing the NEW #MothershipV #BronzeSeduction Palette Shades ‘BRONZE BLAZE’ + ‘ENTRAPMENT,’ #SkinFetish003 on the high points of cheeks & LIP ASTRAL Shade ‘VR PINK’ with makeup by the DIVINE @robertsesnek in this EPIC #PMGLabLove! ❤️❤️❤️ xxPat - available NOW at PATMcGRATH.COM
ADORE MAJORE 💥💥💥MOTHER is OBSESSED with the DIVINE @yarashahidi’s BRILLIANTLY BLITZ BLUE eyes at the @MTV Awards created by @emilychengmakeup #patmcgrathlabs #yarashahidi #mtvawards ⚡️⚡️⚡ J’OBSESSED!! xxPat ___________ #PMGHowTo 一 Define crease using Mothership I: Subliminal Eye Palette ‘ULTIMATE TAUPE’ PIGMENT & ‘DEPTH’ pigment with a fluffy brush 一 Smudge PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ‘XTREME BLACK’ onto lash line 一 Apply PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ‘BLITZ BLUE’ to inner & outer corner of lid 一 Press Mothership I Eye Palette ‘BLITZ BLUE’ pigment onto lid with a finger 一 Highlight the center of the lid with Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo, Version: ‘GOLDEN’ 一 Moisturize the lips using Lip Fetish Lip Balm before applying lip color 一 Apply LUST: Gloss in ‘FLESH FANTASY’ 一 Contour the face using ‘ULTIMATE TAUPE’ pigment 一 Highlight the cheekbones using Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo, Version: ‘GOLDEN’
SLAYAGE À LA SELENA ⚡️⚡️⚡️ WRECK the WORLD like the DIVINE @selenagomez in the GLOBAL SMASH HIT LUST: MatteTrance Nude Lipstick Shades ‘FLESH 3’ + ‘1995’ 🖤🖤🖤 Available now at PATMcGRATH.COM __________________________ The CAPTIVATING #SelenaGomez wears LUST: MatteTrance Lipstick Shade ‘1995’