11 Celebrity Examples of Expertly Applied Monochromatic Makeup

We’ve been ranting and raving about the unexpected resurgence of big, bold makeup, thanks to crazy popular product drops like the Kat Von D Metal Highlighter Palette and pretty much anything from Pat McGrath Labs. And while we’re all for going crazy with the glitter, shimmer, and shiny highlight, we’re admittedly just as enamored with sticking to just one classic color palette all over the face.
Monochromatic makeup is on our short list of trends we hope never goes out of style simply because it’s easy to take on and can be customized to anyone’s style. Whether you want to wear glitter shadow with glitter lipstick, a smokey eye with black lipstick or lavender liner with a purple highlight, there’s plenty proof that going the “matchy matchy” route is rarely a bad idea. Ahead are 11 examples if you’re still not convinced.
Zoë Kravitz
At the 2018 Met Gala, the actress smoldered in a peach smokey eye and matching lip.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
Vanessa Hudgens
Who could forget when the actress attended the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in a spring-ready lavender eyeshadow with barely there gloss to match?
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
Sophia Bush
The actress slayed in head-to-toe pink (eye and lip makeup included) at the 2018 SAG Awards.
David Livingston/Getty Images.
Ruth Negga
In 2017, the Loving star looked ravishing in a red eyeshadow that perfectly complemented her red lip and red gown.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Rihanna
While promoting the initial launch of Fenty Beauty in 2017, the pop icon delivered this stunning lavender-on-lavender makeup look, which we suspect is her Killawatt Highlighter.
Corbis Entertainment
Rihanna
And at the 2017 Met Gala, she pulled off hi-def color once again, opting for hot pink this time around.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Raven-Symoné
Back in 2016, the Disney Channel star and former TV host paired her dark eyeliner with a bold, black lip.
D Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Priyanka Chopra
In January 2018, the recently engaged TV and film star hit a Grammy red carpet in a gorgeous maroon eyeshadow and matching lipstick.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images.
Olivia Culpo
For the 2018 Golden Globes, the model and influencer looked sophisticated in a brick-red smokey eye and matte lipstick to match.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Lucy Hale
Earlier this year, the Pretty Little Liars star paired a nude lip with purple undertones with a shimmery set of lids.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Haute Living.
Lily Collins
For this year's Vanity Fair Oscar party, the actress delivered earth tone goals in a brown eyeshadow-and-lipstick duo.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.