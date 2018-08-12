Trend Alert: Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing the Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyle

Ever have one of those days when making just one choice feels nearly impossible? For instance, you can’t decide if you want to wear a bold lipstick or keep it low-key with a nude gloss. Or maybe you’re dying to wear a new pair of heels, but can’t seem to take off the more comfortable pair of flats. Fortunately, deciding on a hairstyle provides a bit more wiggle room. Regardless of your hair’s length or texture, there’s a slew of easy-to-do styles that fall somewhere in the middle.
The half-up, half-down look is one of them. It keeps your hair away from the face, but it also allows some of your strands to do their own thing. It’s put-together, but also free-flowing. In short: it’s the best of both worlds. And for some reason, it’s the hairstyle du jour for the Hollywood elite. Seriously, they can’t stop wearing this versatile style. Need proof? See some of our favorite A-list takes on the half-up, half-down look ahead.
Kim Kardashian
At Beautycon LA in July 2018.
Photo:
Phillip Faraone/WireImage.
Beyoncé
Performing at Coachella 2018.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella.
Camila Mendes
At the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Photo:
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV.
Jennifer Lopez
At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Rihanna
At a Fenty Beauty launch event in London, England.
Photo:
Karwai Tang/WireImage.
Tinashe
Out and about in Los Angeles in June 2018.
Photo:
gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
Zendaya
At the premiere of Without a Net in October 2017.
Photo:
Rob Kim/WireImage.
Bella Hadid
At the Dior Backstage launch party in June 2018.
Photo:
Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Dior.
Gigi Hadid
At a launch event for the Spring 2018 Tommy Hilfiger Watch Collection in April 2018.
Photo:
Mike Pont/Getty Images.
Hilary Duff
At Build Studio in June 2018.
Photo:
Monica Schipper/Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin
At the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event and Believe In Dreams campaign launch event in May 2018.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
Lily Aldridge
At the New York premiere of Ocean's 8 in June 2018.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/Getty Images.
Susan Kelechi Watson
At the Critic's Choice Awards in January 2018.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.