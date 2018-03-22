16 Clean Beauty Products That Celebrities Swear By

We have an unabashed love for replicating the beauty routines of our favorite celebs. And that love becomes borderline obsessive when we know they’re using products that won’t wreak havoc on our skin. The clean beauty label is wide-ranging. It can refer to anything that’s certified organic, vegan, cruelty-free and much more.
But regardless of which one you like best, the point is any and all of them are making your routine a bit healthier. If you’re not already familiar with retailers such as Credo and Safe and Chic that house a plethora of clean brands, start with this short list celebrity-approved hair, skin, and makeup finds.
KORA Organics Noni Radiant Eye Oil
In 2009, model Miranda Kerr turned her love for organic skin care into a line of her very own products, aptly titled KORA Organics. Everything in the collection is 100 percent Australian-made, with a blend of natural and certified organic ingredients.
"At the end of the day, your skin is the largest organ on your body. What you put on your skin sinks into your bloodstream,” she once told Coveteur.
$38 at KORA Organics
Honest Beauty Luminizing Powder
In 2015, actress and mother of three Jessica Alba launched what is now one of the biggest green beauty collections, ever. Its yearly revenue is in the billion-dollar range and now includes eco-conscious household items.
"I got the idea as a first-time parent. I had an allergic reaction to a product, and I did research. I found out there are a lot of potentially harmful chemicals in everyday products, from laundry detergent to beauty products to personal care products," she told Teen Vogue.
$25 at Honest Beauty
Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Moisturizer
Two years ago, Gwyneth Paltrow expanded her goop footprint by launching a line of organic makeup and skin care with Juice Beauty, in addition to the already-established goop line. Although the products are a bit pricey, consumers continually attest to their effectiveness.
$50 at Juice Beauty
Burt's Bees Glossy Lipstick
In 2018, "Shameless" star Emmy Rossum became the face of Burt's Bees "I am Not Synthetic" campaign. As it turns out, she actually uses the entire range on set, including the tinted lip balm and lipsticks.
"In lieu of highlighter, put some on your cheekbones, above your cupid’s bow, and down your nose — it makes your face look really healthy and moisturized,” she told People.
$9 at Burt's Bees
Tata Harper Purifying Cleanser
In 2016, supermodel Jourdan Dunn revealed her entire day and night skin-care routine on Instagram, revealing that the eco-friendly cleanser, made with broccoli extract and fennel, was a part of her daily lineup.
$66 at Tata Harper
True Botanicals Hydrating Mist
In a 2018 New York Times profile, actress Olivia Wilde explained why she considered her beauty routine, made up of mostly True Botanicals, to be a political act.
“Standing up for our health, and the environment, and the animals typically used to test, is a political act,” Wilde wrote. "The choices are ours. We deserve better. Not to mention, this is a female-founded, owned, and operated company."
$22 at True Botanicals
Cocovit Coconut Oil
In 2017, Priyanka Chopra told Vogue that one of her best beauty secrets is a coconut oil scalp treatment passed down through generations of her family.
"I heat up the oil a little bit and do a coconut-oil massage, then I wrap it with a hot towel, so it soaks [into] the scalp. I do it twice a month," she said.
$38 at Cocovit
MV Organics Gentle Cream Cleanser
In 2017, Emma Watson told InStyle that MV Organics is the one skin-care brand she swears by.
"I have sensitive skin, so I’ve been insistent about using stuff that has less alcohol and fewer chemicals. It’s really helped," she said.
$52 (AUD) at MV Organics
Giovanni 50:50 Balanced Hydrated-Clarifying Shampoo
Alicia Silverstone has long been the voice for veganism in Hollywood. Her entire beauty routine includes vegan beauty products, and in an interview with Allure, she revealed her go-to shampoo.
"They have all different kinds, but I tend to go for the 50:50 formula—I don't really know why. They just smell so good and work so well."
$8.95 at Giovanni Cosmetics
Weleda Skin Food
In 2017, Suki Waterhouse revealed her list of skin-care saviors, which included this best-selling natural skin moisturizer.
"I use Weleda Skin Food, and I also love putting on those hand mitts when you're on a plane—you go to sleep and just wake up feeling like a goddess with these soft hands."
$19 at Weleda
Wander Beauty On-The-Go Blush and Illuminator
In 2015, model Lindsay Ellingson and Divya Gugnani cofounded this line of luxury multitasking, cruelty-free products.
"The colors are soft and blendable, and they're free of fragrance, mineral oil, and parabens," Ellingson told Allure when the brand first launched.
$42 at Wander Beauty
RMS Wild With Desire Lipstick
In 2017, Hayley Williams’s makeup artist Brian O'Conner told Allure that the singer loves RMS in particular since she prefers wearing "clean" brands.
$28 at RMS Beauty
Frank Body Coffee Scrub
After getting this all-natural body scrub as a gift, singer Jessie J. couldn't help but rave about the results in a candid Instagram post, writing: "It's a full body scrub to tone, cleanse and moisturise. Also reduces appearance of cellulite, scars and stretch marks! I hate drinking coffee but I WILL rub is all over my BADY!"
$16.95 at Frank Body
Dr. Hauschka Moor Lavender Calming Bath Essence
In an interview with Byrdie, Lea Michelle revealed that this essential oil-infused product at the end of a long day to decompress and prepare for rest.
$25 at Dr. Hauschka
Egyptian Magic
Ashley Benson, Rooney Mara and Eva Mendes are just a few of many celebs who love talking about the benefits of this all-purpose cream, made with just a handful of naturally-derived ingredients: olive oil, bees wax, honey, bee pollen, royal jelly and bee propolis.
$39 at Egyptian Magic
Pai Echium & Argan Gentle Eye Cream
In an interview with The Cut, Natalie Portman shared that this organic brand is a go-to for reviving irritated skin.
“I like the way all these products smell. They feel nice, and the scents make a difference.”
$54 at Pai Skincare
