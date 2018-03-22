16 Clean Beauty Products That Celebrities Swear By

We have an unabashed love for replicating the beauty routines of our favorite celebs. And that love becomes borderline obsessive when we know they’re using products that won’t wreak havoc on our skin. The clean beauty label is wide-ranging. It can refer to anything that’s certified organic, vegan, cruelty-free and much more.

But regardless of which one you like best, the point is any and all of them are making your routine a bit healthier. If you’re not already familiar with retailers such as Credo and Safe and Chic that house a plethora of clean brands, start with this short list celebrity-approved hair, skin, and makeup finds.