StyleCaster
Share

Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo for Your Fall Makeup Routine

What's hot
StyleCaster

Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo for Your Fall Makeup Routine

by
1 Shares
Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo for Your Fall Makeup Routine
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage. Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage. Kevin Mazur/WireImage. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV. Design: Allison Kahler.

Rihanna once told Elle that lipstick is her favorite beauty product because “it draws attention away from any flaws. When someone is wearing lipstick, you just assume they’re wearing a full face of makeup.” And to be honest, we can’t help but agree. When we’re on a time crunch and don’t have time to put on our other staples, like foundation and mascara, a bold lippie somehow makes our look feel complete, even if nothing else is there.

MORE: The Vampy Lipstick Shades You’ll be Pining to Wear This Fall

And once fall arrives, vampy shades will definitely be our go-to. And though we’ve already locked down a slew of colors to keep on the docket, a little inspo certainly doesn’t help either. Here are some standout red-carpet beauty moments, made all the better with bold, dark lipstick.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Katy Perry
Katy Perry

At the 2014 ARIA Awards.

Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock

At the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Our Brand Is Crisis.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

At the 2018 BRIT Awards.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Issa Rae
Issa Rae

At the February 2018 premiere of A Wrinkle in Time.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio

At the Cannes Film Festival premiere for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Photo: Tony Barson/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Rihanna
Rihanna

At the June 2018 world premiere of Ocean's 8.

Photo: Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloë Grace Moretz

At the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello

At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders

At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Shanina Shaik
Shanina Shaik

At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks

At the America's Got Talent Season 13 live show red carpet in August 2018.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg

At the 2018 Black Girls Rock! celebration.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle

At the 2012 Met Gala.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Lorde
Lorde

At the 2014 MuchMusic Video Awards.

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Beyonce
Beyoncé

At the 2014 Met Gala.

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls

At the 2014 Met Gala.

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

At the March 2017 premiere of Beauty and the Beast.

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Taylor Ann Hasselhoff
Taylor Ann Hasselhoff

At the April 2017 premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union

At the February 2018 Magnify and Fox Sports Films' Shot in the Dark premiere.

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

At the 2016 Met Gala.

Photo: Solimene Photography/Getty Images.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Bridal Jumpsuits So Cute You'll Want Them Even If You're Not Engaged

Bridal Jumpsuits So Cute You'll Want Them Even If You're Not Engaged
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Katy Perry
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Sandra Bullock
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Hailey Baldwin
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Issa Rae
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Sara Sampaio
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Rihanna
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Chloe Grace Moretz
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Camila Cabello
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Jasmine Sanders
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Shanina Shaik
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Tyra Banks
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Amandla Stenberg
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Camilla Belle
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Lorde
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Beyonce
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Joan Smalls
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Chrissy Teigen
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Taylor Ann Hasselhoff
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Gabrielle Union
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo | Taylor Swift
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share