Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo for Your Fall Makeup Routine

Rihanna once told Elle that lipstick is her favorite beauty product because “it draws attention away from any flaws. When someone is wearing lipstick, you just assume they’re wearing a full face of makeup.” And to be honest, we can’t help but agree. When we’re on a time crunch and don’t have time to put on our other staples, like foundation and mascara, a bold lippie somehow makes our look feel complete, even if nothing else is there.

And once fall arrives, vampy shades will definitely be our go-to. And though we’ve already locked down a slew of colors to keep on the docket, a little inspo certainly doesn’t help either. Here are some standout red-carpet beauty moments, made all the better with bold, dark lipstick.