Celebrity Vampy Lipstick Inspo for Your Fall Makeup Routine

Rihanna once told Elle that lipstick is her favorite beauty product because “it draws attention away from any flaws. When someone is wearing lipstick, you just assume they’re wearing a full face of makeup.” And to be honest, we can’t help but agree. When we’re on a time crunch and don’t have time to put on our other staples, like foundation and mascara, a bold lippie somehow makes our look feel complete, even if nothing else is there.
And once fall arrives, vampy shades will definitely be our go-to. And though we’ve already locked down a slew of colors to keep on the docket, a little inspo certainly doesn’t help either. Here are some standout red-carpet beauty moments, made all the better with bold, dark lipstick.
Katy Perry
Photo:
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.
Sandra Bullock
At the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Our Brand Is Crisis.
Hailey Baldwin
Photo:
Karwai Tang/WireImage.
Issa Rae
At the February 2018 premiere of A Wrinkle in Time.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Sara Sampaio
At the Cannes Film Festival premiere for Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Photo:
Tony Barson/FilmMagic.
Rihanna
At the June 2018 world premiere of Ocean's 8.
Photo:
Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Chloë Grace Moretz
At the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Camila Cabello
At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV.
Jasmine Sanders
At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Shanina Shaik
At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV.
Tyra Banks
At the America's Got Talent Season 13 live show red carpet in August 2018.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Amandla Stenberg
At the 2018 Black Girls Rock! celebration.
Photo:
Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage.
Camilla Belle
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Lorde
At the 2014 MuchMusic Video Awards.
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage.
Beyoncé
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage.
Joan Smalls
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage.
Chrissy Teigen
At the March 2017 premiere of Beauty and the Beast.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.
Taylor Ann Hasselhoff
At the April 2017 premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Gabrielle Union
At the February 2018 Magnify and Fox Sports Films' Shot in the Dark premiere.
Photo:
Rich Fury/Getty Images.
Taylor Swift
Photo:
Solimene Photography/Getty Images.