23 Celebrity Updos to Copy for Your Next Night Out

The year 2018 has gifted us with an unexpected celebrity trend: an updated ode to those basic but always dependable hairstyles. First, we watched a slew of ladies chop off their long locks or embrace embellished buzz cuts. Then, it seemed everyone couldn’t stop styling their strands into a half-up, half-down variation. And now, the classic updo is having its time in the spotlight.
Though we’re always up for a laidback ponytail or easy topknot, it’s been refreshing to see A-listers take advantage of awards season and beyond by experimenting with fancier looks that give the neck some breathing room. If you need inspo for your next night out, peruse some of this year’s best Hollywood ‘dos ahead.
Ashley Graham
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images.
Zoë Kravitz
Photo:
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
Lupita Nyong'o
At the 2018 Accessories Council ACE Awards.
Photo:
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage.
Constance Lau
At the Hollywood premiere of Crazy Rich Asians.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.
Saoirse Ronan
At the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Tessa Thompson
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
Lili Reinhart
At the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Photo:
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Rihanna
At the UK premiere of Ocean's 8.
Photo:
Jeff Spicer/FilmMagic.
Bresha Webb
At the NYC premiere of BlacKkKlansman.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Larsen Thompson
At the premiere of Mile 22.
Photo:
Leon Bennett/Getty Images.
Zendaya
At the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman.
Photo:
Don Arnold/WireImage.
Margot Robbie
At the 2018 Critic's Choice Awards.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/Getty Images.
Allison Williams
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Issa Rae
At the L.A. premiere of Black Panther.
Photo:
JB Lacroix/WireImage.
Cardi B
At the 2018 Grammy Awards.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Tiffany Haddish
At the 2018 Academy Awards.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Andra Day
At the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
Logan Browning
At the 2018 VH1 Trailblazer Honors.
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images.
Danielle Brooks
At the NYC premiere of BlacKkKlansman.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.
Jessica Biel
At the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Yara Shahidi
At the NYC premiere of BlacKkKlansman.
Photo:
Earl Gibson III/FilmMagic.
Selena Gomez
At the Hollywood premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images.
Kehlani
At the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.