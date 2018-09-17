50 Celebrity Hairstyles That’ll Make You Want Red Hair

A dye job is never to be taken lightly. Whether you’re going bright in blonde, sultry in black or all over the place in a multicolor combo, altering your hair color requires a bit of labor and a commitment to maintenance. And while certain shades garner a bit more praise than others, we must admit that red is always the color du jour.
Regardless of what your natural hue is, moving into scarlet territory is guaranteed to always turn heads and activate your inner badass. As with most hair changes, the inspiration stage is of utmost importance. And per usual, no place provides more inspo than the red carpet. If you’re thinking of tiptoeing into red hair territory, here’s a wave of celebrity looks that’ll make you want to finally take the plunge.
Rihanna
At the Today show summer concert series in May 2011.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic.
Ariel Winter
At the premiere of Planes: Fire & Rescue in July 2014.
Amanda Edwards/WireImage.
Amy Adams
At the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
Monica
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Cardi B
At a Tanduay Rum event in March 2017.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tanduay Rum.
Madelaine Petsch
At the premiere of Annabelle: Creation in August 2017.
David Livingston/Getty Images.
Christina Hendricks
At the premiere of Crooked House in December 2017.
Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Madeline Brewer
At the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Jillian Hervey
At the 7th Annual #KnockOutHeartDisease campaign launch in February 2018.
Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage.
Rhapsody
At the premiere of Rapture at SXSW in March 2018.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW.
Natasha Lyonne
At the premiere of Show Dogs in May 2018.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic.
Isla Fisher
At the premiere of Tag in June 2018.
JB Lacroix/WireImage.
Karen Gillan
At the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp in June 2018.
Rich Fury/Getty Images.
Tilda Swinton
At the premiere of Io Sono L'Amore in March 2010.
Drew Barrymore
At the the Natural Resources Defense Council's Ocean Initiative Benefit in June 2011.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.
Dascha Polanco
At the Broadway Sings for Pride event in June 2015.
John Lamparski/WireImage.
Karen Elson
At Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show in March 2016.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage.
Sophie Turner
At the Game of Thrones season 6 premiere in April 2016.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
Bryce Dallas Howard
At the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
Emma Roberts
At the 2017 Academy Awards.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Brittany Snow
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
Ellie Kemper
At an HBO event in November 2017.
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.
Rumer Willis
At the InStyle Post-Golden Globes Party in January 2018.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Daisy Ridley
At the 2018 Rakuten TV Empire Awards.
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage.
Iskra Lawrence
At the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Sink or Swim in May 2018.
Florence Welch
At SiriusXM Studios in June 2018.
Manny Carabel/Getty Images.
Hayley Williams
At the 2013 Teen Choice Awards.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.
Lil Kim
At the 2002 Grammy Awards.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.
Janet Jackson
At a Velvet Rope signing in October 1997.
Kelis
At the Flesh Tone album release party in July 2010.
Jerritt Clark/WireImage.
Tyra Banks
At the America's Next Top Model season three finale party in December 2004.
J. Shearer/WireImage.
Kirsten Dunst
At the 2006 Cannes Film Festival.
George Pimentel/WireImage.
Scarlett Johansson
At the 2011 Guys Choice Awards.
Kevin Mazur/Contributor.
Lily Cole
At the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2009.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage.
Lana Del Rey
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Laura Prepon
At Netflix's Arrested Development season 4 premiere in April 2013.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
Rachel McAdams
At the world premiere of About Time in August 2013.
Dave M. Benett/WireImage.
Julia Roberts
Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images.
Lily Collins
At a Sony Pictures event in June 2016.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
Bella Thorne
At the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media.
Eleanor Tomlinson
At the BAFTA Television Awards in May 2017.
Karwai Tang/WireImage.
Lindsay Lohan
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Shirley Manson
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images.
Keke Palmer
At SiriusXM studios in April 2018.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images.
Molly Ringwald
At the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival.
Jessica Chastain
At the New York screening of Woman Walks Ahead.
Michael Loccisano/WireImage.
DJ Kim Anh
At the premiere of Susan Bartsch: On Top in September 2018.
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images.
Debra Messing
At the 2018 Television Advocacy Awards.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images.
Geri Halliwell
At the Spice Girls Reunion in June 2007.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Blake Lively
At the 2011 TIME 100 Gala.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for TIME.