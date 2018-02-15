StyleCaster
13 Celebrity Nail Artists You Need to Follow ASAP

13 Celebrity Nail Artists You Need to Follow ASAP

13 Celebrity Nail Artists You Need to Follow ASAP
Photo: ImaxTree/Allison Kahler

I’ve always wanted to do the mini nail runway at the Oscars. Alas, I’m not a famous actress nor will I ever be. To make matters worse, I routinely bite my nails and don’t have an ounce of artistic blood running through my veins.

So to uplift my non-actress, non-famous, nail-biter life, I’ve taken to Instagram to find the 13 raddest celebrity nail artists around. These ladies and lads take to the nail like a canvas; creating intricate patterns and applying hardware one would think were meant solely for clothing. Their clients range from Kerry Washington to Ke$ha, but one thing they all have is an Instagram feed filled with major droolworthy inspiration.

Even if you can’t replicate half of their designs (like me), their art is too good to pass up. Check out some of their handiwork below, test a few out, and let your nail imagination run wild.

Jenny Bui

Glitz and glam is the staple of this artist, who does nails for Cardi B.

Photo: Instagram/@nailson7th
Britney Tokyo

Remember Katy Perry’s famous "crypto nails?" Well, this is the expert that did those and so much more, too.

Photo: Instagram/@britneytokyo
Chelsea King

King has a wide range of skills that come in handy as she bounces among clients from Gal Gadot to Kat Von D.

Photo: Instagram/@chelseaqueen

Polka dots on @oneofakind_rican for @sally_hansen X @bustlestudios

A post shared by Alicia Torello (@aliciatnails) on

Alicia Torello

If you like both funky designs and simplicity, this artist, responsible for painting the nails of the Olsen Twins and Anne Hathaway, is a must-follow.

Photo: Instagram/@aliciatnails
Tom Bachik

One of the most famous male nail artists, Bachik has worked on Kerry WashingtonKim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez.

Photo: Instagram/@tombachik

gorgeous !!!!! @khloekardashian ...#nailsbykimmiekyees .... sexy red !!!

A post shared by Kimmie Kyees (@kimmiekyees) on

Kimmie Kyees

There are almost too many celebs to count on Kyees's client list, but a few at the top of her list are Khloé KardashianChrissy Teigen, and Mary J. Blige.

Photo: Instagram/@kimmiekyees

Time for Halloween spooky nails 😝😝😝😝😝 #alltheblack #makethempointier

A post shared by Fleury Rose (@fleuryrosenails) on

Fleury Rose

There's major nail inspo on Rose's page, who frequently designs Ashley Graham’s digits.

Photo: Instagram/@fleuryrosenails
Miss Pop

Miss Pop brings drama and fun to celebs such as Solange and Lucy Hale.

Photo: Instagram/@misspopnails

💜 Color Story 💜 #nails using @mtmorgantaylor #karengnails

A post shared by Karen Gutierrez (@karengnails) on

Karen Gutierrez

Gutierrez is the queen of keeping things simple. Yara Shahidi and Sofia Vergara visit her often.

Photo: Instagram/@karengnails
Steph Stone

Stone is all about play and intricate work. Her clients include Millie Bobby Brown and Shay Mitchell.

Photo: Instagram/@stephstonenails
Mei Kawajiri

Talk about dramatic. Kawajiri does outrageous nail looks that we frequently see on regulars such as Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Photo: Instagram/@nailsbymei
Michelle Humphrey

Humphrey's clean but dynamic designs are droolworthy. That must be why she has clients such as Keira Knightley and Ruth Negga.

Photo: Instagram/@nailsbymh
Naomi Yasuda

It's all in the details for Yasuda, who does nails for Lady Gaga and Ke$ha.

Photo: Instagram/@naominailsnyc

