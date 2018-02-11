10 Genius Ways Celebrities Multitask Their Makeup Products

Though there are a lot of purists who believe that eyeliner should stay on your eyes, there are a lot of pros to multitasking your makeup products. Along with cutting costs by doubling (or tripling) a product’s use for different steps of your beauty routine, you’re saving valuable space in your makeup bag—something that’s crucial if you’re on the go or traveling and don’t have the room to lug around your entire vanity.
Even celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Lindsay Lohan are known to multitask their products. Everyone loves a good beauty hack, even A-listers who can afford every high-end makeup product on the market. Can’t find the perfect black lipstick? Maybe Kylie Jenner has the trick for you. Take a look at 10 genius ways celebrities multitask their beauty products, ahead. Prepare for your mind to be blown.
Gigi Hadid — Concealer as Lipstick
Still looking for the perfect nude lipstick? Hadid might have the hack for you. In an interview with W magazine, she model revealed that she used to use Maybelline's 24 Hour Concealer as nude lipstick dupe before she graduated to colored lipsticks. The trick makes sense considering the concealer would be the same shade as Hadid's skin, making it an accurate match for a nude lipstick.
"I am nude a lipstick enthusiast," she said. "I always wore nude pretty much until I started working, I started wearing colored lips, but before that, in high school my first makeup was Maybelline 24 Hour Concealer, and I used to put it on my lips because I hated how dark my lips were. And I still do that."
Kylie Jenner — Eyeliner as Lipstick
Kylie is known as the queen of lips, so of course she would have some genius lipstick hacks up her sleeve. Before she was known for her own lipstick line, Kylie used black eyeliner as a dupe for matte black lipstick. She eventually concocted the right recipe for a matte black lipstick with her Dead of Knight lip kit, but her hack is still worth knowing.
"Black Lips Forever. I used black eyeliner when it wasn't as easy to find matte black lipstick," she wrote on Instagram.
Kendall Jenner — Bronzer as Eyeshadow
Don't have a bronze eyeshadow? Try Kendall's hack of using bronzer in the place of eyeshadow. In a video for Vogue, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed that she uses bronzer and a razor-thin brush for the perfect golden eye look.
What she does is she takes her bronzer and a fluffy brush, and pinches the brush so it's sharp and thin. Then, after dusting her cheeks and neck with bronzer, she adds a little bit to her eyelids to add some extra warmth.
Beyoncé — Lip Balm as Mascara
Believe it or not, even Queen Bey is a fan of beauty hacks. She uses lip balm—specifically, Smith's Rosebud Salve—as a dupe for mascara. For shiny and curly lashes, Bey dabs a bit of balm on her eyelashes before going in with an eyelash curler. She swears the method gives her such nice eyelashes that she's able to ditch the mascara.
"I love the Rosebud Salve in the blue can. I wear it with my lipstick," she told Allure. "I did this trick last summer, when I was on vacation: I used it to prime my lashes before curling. It was like a natural mascara. It made the lashes hold the curl and look shiny. I use it for everything!"
Emmy Rossum — Lipstick as Highlighter
If you're looking for a natural-looking glow, Rossum suggests using an oil-based lipstick—like Burt's Bee's jojoba oil lipsticks—and dab it on your cheekbones, down your nose, and on your cupid's bow in lieu of highlighter. The trick, which is also touted by stars like Zendaya, delivers a sweat-like glow in the best way possible.
“Having a lipstick that has jojoba oil and other things in it that makes it feel really nourishing is really nice,” Rossum told People. “I like it not only before bed but I like it even over makeup. In lieu of highlighter, put some on your cheekbones, above your cupid’s bow, and down your nose—it makes your face look really healthy and moisturized.”
Selena Gomez — Highlighter as Eyeshadow
For most beauty lovers, highlighter is an essential step to making your skin look like it's glowing. But you don't need to stop at your cheekbones and cupid's bow. Gomez recommends using highlighter on your eyelids as a makeshift eyeshadow to make your face glow from top to bottom. The singer picked up the trick from her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, according to Teen Vogue.
Jessica Alba — Mascara as Eyeliner
Mascara and eyeliner are both in the eye department, so naturally they would sub in for one another. In an interview with Byrdie, Alba's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, revealed that he taught the actress to use mascara for a killer cat eye.
He recommends dipping a small art brush into a tube of mascara—naturally, Alba's favorite is Honest Company's Truly Lash Mascara—and then using it to draw a winged line. Bam.
Allison Brie — Oils as Highlighter
Skin care as makeup? We're game. In an interview with E! News, Brie's makeup artist, Quinn Murphy, revealed that her taught her how to use oils—like L'Occitane's Immortelle Divine Youth Oil—as a natural-looking, glowing highlighter.
Murphy dabbed the oil on Brie's high points (her cheekbones, her cupid's bow, etc.) giving her a natural glow from a natural product. "I used a natural oil for a natural highlight," he said.
Lindsay Lohan — Lipstick as Blush
Lohan is such a big fan of using cream blushes as lipstick that she's launching a two-in-one product for her new makeup line. In an interview with W, the actress revealed that she often interchanges creamy lipstick and blush. She swears by the hack so much that she concocted a creamy lipstick for her brand that won't result in breakouts.
“I love lipstick, but I love using lipstick as blush,” she said. “But if I have a cream blush, I want to be able to use it on my lips and not worry about breaking out after. So, I developed one.”
Mandy Moore — Mascara as a Comb
Moore's go-to tip for taming flyaway hairs is using a disposable mascara wand. Obviously, this isn't the same wand that you use to curl your eyelashes. Instead, Moore recommends using an old mascara wand as a mini comb to get in the nooks and crevices at your bigger hair tools won't be able to. She swears that the wand is your best weapon against flyaways, she revealed to Coveteur.