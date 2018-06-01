The Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far)

Even though the New-Year-time-to-make-a-change window has closed, we’ve been keeping our eyes peeled for every new celebrity hair switch-up that’s come our way. And now that we’re six months into 2018, it’s time to take a look back at some of our favorite new styles, colors, and cuts.

Here’s a list of the most dramatic, flattering, and jaw-dropping celebrity hair makeovers. Swipe through to see Shailene Woodley with pitch-black hair, Naomi Campbell with a pixie cut, and many, many more top-notch hair alterations.