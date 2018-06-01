The Best Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2018 (So Far)

Even though the New-Year-time-to-make-a-change window has closed, we’ve been keeping our eyes peeled for every new celebrity hair switch-up that’s come our way. And now that we’re six months into 2018, it’s time to take a look back at some of our favorite new styles, colors, and cuts.
Here’s a list of the most dramatic, flattering, and jaw-dropping celebrity hair makeovers. Swipe through to see Shailene Woodley with pitch-black hair, Naomi Campbell with a pixie cut, and many, many more top-notch hair alterations.
Dua Lipa
Before: In February, the singer posed with collarbone-length locks.
Photo:
Getty Images
Dua Lipa
After: She went for a short, deep-side part bob in May.
Photo:
Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg
Before: Long blue braids graced the actress's head in January.
Photo:
Instagram/@amandlastenberg
Amandla Stenberg
After: In March she changed it up for a natural curly flat-top.
Photo:
Getty Images
Daisy Ridley
Before: Ridley ditched her brown hue for blonde in January.
Photo:
Getty Images
Daisy Ridley
After: But it didn't last long when the actress dyed it to red in March.
Photo:
Getty Images
Danai Gurira
Before: Guirira made a huge statement when she kept her bald head after "Black Panther" in March.
Photo:
Getty Images
Danai Gurira
After: Yet only a month later, the actress showed off her natural hair in this top coif.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jeannie Mai
Before: Mai rocked her classic look of long brown waves with a side part in January.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jeannie Mai
After: She switched things up fast only one day later with this bob-and-bang-wig combo.
Photo:
Getty Images
Marion Cotillard
Before: Cotillard dyed her brown hair platinum blonde in January but kept the length.
Photo:
Getty Images
Marion Cotillard
After: However, in May, she chopped a good chunk off and stepped out with this bob.
Photo:
Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Before: In March, Campbell wore her signature slicked long hair with a defined middle part.
Photo:
Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
After: We couldn't believe it when she stepped out with this pixie wig in April, making us wish it were real.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ruby Rose
Before: The actress was known for her dark brown hair constantly being pushed to the side with a deep side part as seen here in January.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ruby Rose
After: In May, though, she switched things up with blonde and chocolate highlights and let her hair stay on the forehead.
Photo:
Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
Before: Ronan kept things simple with a grown-out lob in January.
Photo:
Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
After: Come March, the actress made a major chop and debuted this blunt bob.
Photo:
Getty Images
Naomie Harris
Before: After wearing locs and braids for a while, Harris went natural with long, big curls in February.
Photo:
Getty Images
Naomie Harris
After: The length and curl didn't stay long, though, as seen in April with a short and sleek bob.
Photo:
Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
Before: In January, Woodley had blonde hair with her natural roots showing at the top.
Photo:
Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
After: In May, Woodley decided to take the color of her roots all over and add in blunt bangs.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zendaya
Before: The actress went Jackie O with her short, curled brown tresses in May.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zendaya
After: Four days later she stepped out with this new red color and bangs that aren't a wig.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Before: The model let her long hair hang in waves in January.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ashley Graham
After: Right before the Met Gala in May, Graham chopped her hair into this power bob.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jordyn Woods
Before: Woods oscillates between blonde and black but always keeps her length, as seen here in April.
Photo:
Instagram/@jordynwoods
Jordyn Woods
After: But a few days later, she switched up and went with box braids, a style we rarely see on the model.
Photo:
Instagram/@jordynwoods
Iskra Lawrence
Before: In April, Lawrence stepped out with her classic platinum blonde hair.
Photo:
Getty Images
Iskra Lawrence
After: In May she transitioned to a rose-gold hue; a change no one saw coming.
Photo:
Getty Images
Constance Wu
Before: Wu side-parted her signature black tresses in January.
Photo:
Getty Images
Constance Wu
After: In February, though, she debuted pink locks with a powerful middle part.
Photo:
Getty Images
Teyana Taylor
Before: Taylor gathered her long black hair at the top of her head in February.
Photo:
Getty Images
Teyana Taylor
After: Since talking about going platinum for so long and trying many wigs, Taylor finally dyed her own hair in March.
Photo:
Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Before: Gomez styled her short hair with messy waves in March.
Photo:
Instagram/@selenagomez
Selena Gomez
After: Come April, the singer got a subtle undercut to emphasize change.
Photo:
Instagram/@selenagomez
Julianne Hough
Before: In December 2017, Hough posed with her classic platinum blonde hair.
Photo:
Getty Images
Julianne Hough
After: But in March, she changed up her hue for this auburn red.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Before: In May, Lopez stunned with her signature long blonde locks.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
After: Just a week later, she stepped out with this ever-current lob.
Photo:
Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Before: Baldwin gave her blonde hair a deep side part in April.
Photo:
Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
After: But in May she went from blonde to this fairy-tale pink.
Photo:
Getty Images