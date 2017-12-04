StyleCaster
Share

13 Makeup-Free Celebrity Gym Selfies to Jumpstart Your Day

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Makeup-Free Celebrity Gym Selfies to Jumpstart Your Day

by
4 Shares
13 Makeup-Free Celebrity Gym Selfies to Jumpstart Your Day
13 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Waking up at the crack of dawn and hauling our asses to the gym is an everyday struggle, so there’s really no time to worry about perfecting your eyeliner before sweating most of your face off anyway. Celebrities like Demi Lovato, Jessica Alba, and Bella Thorne likely know this problem firsthand, which is why they frequently hit the weights without an ounce of makeup, and encourage their followers to do the same.

MORE: All the Cold Weather Workout Gear You Need to Stay Fit This Winter

Of course, it’s everyone’s prerogative to wear makeup and if you want to glam yourself up before a workout, more power to you. But when you’re working out every muscle in your body and building your strength like never before, it’s perfectly fine if your radiant glow comes from your accelerated heart beat and the sweat dripping off your face. To inspire your own no-makeup gym selfie, we collected 13 post and mid-workout shots from stars like Ashley Graham and Bella Thorne. See the makeup-free and minimal-makeup pictures, ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Feeling like I live at the gym now 😁😜😚

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Feeling like I live at the gym now 😁😜😚

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Bella Thorne

BACK IN ACTION @dino5thstgym #TEAMLIMA👊🏼💥

A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

BACK IN ACTION @dino5thstgym #TEAMLIMA👊🏼💥

A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

Adriana Lima

Aren't u supposed to feel better after a #workout #motivated2work #day2

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Aren't u supposed to feel better after a #workout #motivated2work #day2

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Jessica Alba
Demi Lovato

Day one.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Day one.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney Kardashian
Carrie Underwood

Enough said

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Enough said

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Britney Spears
Olivia Wilde

Gotta get it in... #workinonmyfitness #gymtime #cardio #thereIamwithnomakeupagain! Lol

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Gotta get it in... #workinonmyfitness #gymtime #cardio #thereIamwithnomakeupagain! Lol

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Jennifer Lopez

keep it moving 😝

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

keep it moving 😝

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Heidi Klum

#Christmas2016 #sweatitout

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

#Christmas2016 #sweatitout

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Drew Barrymore

Before the weekend start ... Let's get physical 💪👯💦🎶 #workout #ootd

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Before the weekend start ... Let's get physical 💪👯💦🎶 #workout #ootd

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Alessandra Ambrosio
Ashley Graham No Makeup
Ashley Graham
Photo: Instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

16 Ways to Create a Cozy Winter Reading Nook

16 Ways to Create a Cozy Winter Reading Nook
  • Bella Thorne
  • Adriana Lima
  • Jessica Alba
  • Demi Lovato
  • Kourtney Kardashian
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Britney Spears
  • Olivia Wilde
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Heidi Klum
  • Drew Barrymore
  • Alessandra Ambrosio
  • Ashley Graham No Makeup
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share