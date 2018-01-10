10 Easy D.I.Y. Face Mask Recipes We Can Steal from Celebrities

Face masks are a staple of any beauty lover’s skin care routine. But after a while, the cost adds up, which is why D.I.Y. face masks with natural ingredients like honey, avocado, and oatmeal are a great alternative to shelling out unnecessary money on the store-bought stuff.

Even celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kendall Jenner, and Gal Gadot are a fan of saving a pretty penny or two, judging from the D.I.Y. face mask recipes they’ve concocted in their kitchens. Whether you’re looking for a natural way to clear your acne or want to hydrate your skin using household ingredients, these celebrity-approved D.I.Y. face mask recipes are worth adding to your skin care routine. Ahead, check out these recipes before hitting the supermarket for some skin care shopping.