15 Standout Celebrity Beauty Tips That Aren’t Boring and Basic

We’re always game for advice that’ll elevate our hair, skin and makeup routines, but a fair share of it does tend to fall on the basic end of the spectrum. Example: “Drink more water for clearer skin” or “slather coconut oil on any and everything.” And who could forget the old faithful “always take off your makeup before bed”?
Though we agree that reminders never hurt, we’re at a point in our beauty education where we crave hacks that require a little more effort and actually force us to do a double take. For instance, we’re still trying to master the way Rihanna blends her eyeshadow and blush and make our perfume last like Jessica Chastain. After you’ve guzzled a bottle of water and taken off your face, check out these celeb beauty hacks that aren’t boring and basic.
For the 'Second Skin' Look...
We've yet to discover Queen Bey's exact makeup routine, but for now, we have her trusty makeup artist Sir John dropping the occasional hack. In addition to sometimes using Elmer's glue as brow gel in the heat, he also prefers applying foundation while moisturizer is still drying on the skin to create a "second skin" look.
For Taking Redness Out of Breakouts...
What's a girl to do when she wakes up with a zit? According to Ashley Benson, when even concealer won't disguise the blemish, you can simply put eye drops on it to take the redness away.
For Smaller-Looking Pores...
We know it's impossible to actually alter the natural size of your pores, but there are ways to create an illusion of tighter skin. And according to Camila Cabello, the easiest way to do it is with ... dairy?
“My mum and I do this thing where you get the white of an egg yolk and you put it on your face, and it makes your pores smaller,” the singer told Glamour UK.
For a Next-Level Highlight...
Why apply your eyeshadow and highlighter separately when you can just blend it all together for next-level glow? That's exactly what Rihanna does, according to her makeup artists Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal.
“We’re going to apply Sangria Sunset right on the cheeks, take it up to the temples, take it over onto the eyes, back on the cheeks. [Rihanna] loves having it on the cheekbones and applying it on the temples. You really just blur the lines, so you really never know where your eyeshadow ends or where your blush starts. It kind of almost gives it this really beautiful halo effect," said Ono.
For Perfume That Lasts...
For special nights out, award-winning actress Jessica Chastain has a smart trick for making her perfume last beyond a couple hours.
“A little trick is you can take a cotton ball and spray it with perfume and then stick it in the center of your bra in the beginning of the day and then throughout the day the heat of the cotton pad will emit the fragrance," she told People.
For a Sun-Kissed Glow...
While most of us revert to highlighter or bronzer for a sunkissed glow, Emily Ratajkowski prefers extending the use of her blush.
In a video for Vogue, the model and actress revealed she applies it beyond the apples of her cheeks. “I also put my blush a little bit higher than most people because it makes it look a little bit more natural. So I almost bring it up to the under-eye,” she said, while also adding, “I go a little bit on the nose too, which is a ’90s trick to make it look like you got more sun because that’s where the sun hits."
For Hydrated Lips...
Nipple cream as lip balm? Yup, that's Margot Robbie's secret to keeping her kissers moisturized throughout the day.
In an interview with ELLE UK she said, "I use Bepanthen, which is actually a nipple cream for breastfeeding mothers or diaper rash cream for babies. I have a conspiracy theory that lip balms actually have additives in them to dry your lips out so you keep buying them. But because Bepanthen is just a cream for dry skin, it works. It's what I've used my whole life."
For Cooling the Skin...
Jonathan Van Ness is a walking treasure trove of beauty tricks, but one of our faves is his trick for staying cool while blow-drying hair: simply dab a little peppermint oil on the back of your neck and reapply as needed.
For a Brighter Smile...
There are innumerable ways to harness the beauty benefits of turmeric, but Julianne Hough's is one of the lesser knowns: She uses it to whiten her teeth.
"You'd think it would be the opposite and it'd stain your teeth, but it actually makes them whiter," she told E News.
For Eco-Friendly Teeth Cleansing...
Shailene Woodley has a penchant for making most of her beauty products by hand, including toothpaste.
In an interview with InStyle she said she mixes "bentonite or zeolite with coconut water and 1 to 2 drops of essential oils such as peppermint or cinnamon" to stay minty fresh.
“Sometimes, I find essential oils overpowering, in which case, I leave them out. It’s important to seek out good quality oils—my favorite brand is Living Libations.”
For Looking More Awake...
Whereas a lot of makeup artists recommend lining the eyes with a beige or white liner to look more awake, Hailey Baldwin's makeup artist Vincent Oquendo ventures to the medicine aisle of his local drugstore instead.
"I also always use Lumify Eye Drops to brighten the eyes and reduce any redness,” he told Refinery29.
For Baby Soft Skin...
While Julianne Hough uses just turmeric to whiten her teeth, Priyanka Chopra counts it as just one of many ingredients for a super-effective exfoliating face mask that also includes whole-wheat flour, lime juice, full-cream yogurt and rose water.
She also credited this concoction with healing sunburn on a movie set.
For a Healthy Glow...
In lieu of highlighter, Emmy Rossum saves time and money by dabbing her skin with Burt's Bees oil-infused lipstick for a dewy glow.
"Put some on your cheekbones, above your cupid’s bow, and down your nose—it makes your face look really healthy and moisturized,” she told People.
For Makeup That Lasts...
When Bella Hadid wants her makeup to really last, she employs a water-setting technique called Jamsu. According to Huda Kattan, it involves "covering your freshly caked face in baby powder or translucent powder and dunking your face in cold water."
Here's a step-by-step if you want to give it a try.
For a Natural Highlight...
Though we recommend applying sunscreen all over and not just on certain parts of the face, we have to admit that Joan Smalls's hack for a natural-looking highlight actually makes complete sense.
She applies more SPF to areas where the light directly hits your face for a reflective, dewy finish. And over time, “it makes the skin lighter because you’re not tanning as much there.”
