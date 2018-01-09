8 Celebrity Beauty Resolutions to Steal for 2018

After the hangovers subside and the fireworks fizzle out from New Year’s Eve, it’s time to get to work. And no, we don’t just mean the grind of things at the office. We’re talking about New Year’s resolutions, the list of attainable and, at times, unattainable goals we set out for ourselves in the coming year. And though there are a lot of things that we can improve on in our lives (our health, our friendships, our careers), one thing that is most common—especially among members of the makeup and skin care-loving community—are our beauty skills and habits.
To inspire your own beauty resolution for 2018, we rounded up eight easy and not-so-easy goals from celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Shay Mitchell to attempt this year. Some of them (like protecting yourself in the sun) will benefit your health along with keeping your skin looking flawless, while others (like perfecting eye makeup techniques) will transform you into a boss every morning. Check out these celebrity beauty resolutions, ahead.
Kim Kardashian — Do Her Makeup More Often
Kim Kardashian might be used to sitting in hair and makeup chairs, but for 2018, she plans to up her beauty game and do her makeup more often. She revealed her beauty resolution on a post on her website and app titled, "How I'm Celebrating New Year's Eve."
Her resolution? "To do my makeup more often, and learn how to do it even better."
Jessica Alba — Stay Hydrated All-Over
In 2016, Jessica Alba shared her beauty resolutions with fans on a Facebook live. And though the The Honest Company founder spilled tons of tips we could cop for 2018, one that stood out was staying hydrated all-over.
According to Marie Claire, Alba made it her goal in 2017 to keep her entire body hydrated—from her face to to her hair to her cuticles. Of course, she recommends Honest's Everything Organic Facial Oil.
Shay Mitchell — Master Winged Eyeliner
Before 2017, Shay Mitchell stayed true to a popular beauty resolution: master her winged eyeliner. The actress revealed her 2017 beauty resolution to Allure, in which she admitted that she has yet to nail the look. (Judging from her 2017 selfies, we think Mitchell's winged eyeliner game has definitely improved.
"I want to try master a wing eyeliner. That’s something that I haven't been able to do before," she said.
Kylie Jenner — Wear Sunscreen Every Day
In 2015, Kylie Jenner spoke to Allure about wanting to wear sunscreen on her hands more often to protect her skin. She revealed that she copped the resolution from her sister, Khloé Kardashian, who she admitted has more younger-looking hands than she does.
"You can tell a woman's age by her hands and she taught me that. [Khloé] has way younger hands than I do because she's addicted to wearing sunscreen on them. I'm not consistent with it but maybe that will be my New year's resolution," Jenner said.
Meghan Markle — Stop Biting Her Nails
On a post on her website The Tig, long before she announced her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made it her mission to stop biting her nails come the New Year. She revealed the bad habit comes often when she's in a stressful situation, like flying.
“Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year,” she wrote. “When it comes to the biting of the nails—well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It’s unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit."
Nicole Richie — Undergo Laser Treatment
In terms of the beauty world, Nicole Richie has been around the block. But there's one major thing that she hasn't tried: laser treatment. Though she didn't specify which kind of laser procedure she wants to do, Richie admitted that she is open to the treatment in 2018.
"I’ve never had a laser in my life, so I’m open to that," she told Hello Giggles.
Rose Byrne — Sleep More
Rose Byrne's beauty resolution might be simple, but it's so easy for us to sacrifice sleep when our lives are on the go. The actress laid out the resolution matter-of-factly in an interview with Nine. "GET MORE SLEEP," she said of her 2017 beauty resolution.
Tessa Thompson — Drink More Water
Drinking more water is the quintessential New Year's beauty resolution. We always want to do it, but, for some reason or another, we always forget to down the doctor's recommended amount. "Thor" actress Tessa Thompson reminded fans of this important resolution in an interview with InStyle in 2017.
"Drink more water, because you can never drink enough," she said. "Two liters is supposed to be the thing, right? I'm always really ambitious. A couple of years ago my resolution was to drink a gallon of water."
