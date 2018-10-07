15 Beauty Products Celebs Always Keep in Their Bags

Have you ever wondered what celebs typically keep in their expensive designer bags? More often than not, there’s hair, skin and makeup staples that barely cost more than lunch. We’re talking $3 lip balm, $12 face mist and even disposable spoolie brushes. But sometimes, there are higher-end finds that also deliver the type of results you can’t help but rave about. Celebrity on-the-go beauty stashes usually check both boxes.

So if you need new products for your bag, we’ve gathered their most used items, aside from the basic chargers and notepads, whether they’re traveling or just going to the gym. Here’s the scoop on what they’re hiding in plain sight.