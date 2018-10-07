StyleCaster
Share

15 Beauty Products Celebs Always Keep in Their Bags

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Beauty Products Celebs Always Keep in Their Bags

Christina Petruzzi
by
15 Beauty Products Celebs Always Keep in Their Bags
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage. Marc Piasecki/GC Images. Victor Boyko/Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler.

Have you ever wondered what celebs typically keep in their expensive designer bags? More often than not, there’s hair, skin and makeup staples that barely cost more than lunch. We’re talking $3 lip balm, $12 face mist and even disposable spoolie brushes. But sometimes, there are higher-end finds that also deliver the type of results you can’t help but rave about. Celebrity on-the-go beauty stashes usually check both boxes.

MORE: The Under-$10 Beauty Products Celebs Love Picking Up at the Drugstore

So if you need new products for your bag, we’ve gathered their most used items, aside from the basic chargers and notepads, whether they’re traveling or just going to the gym. Here’s the scoop on what they’re hiding in plain sight.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Kopari Coconut Rose Toner
Kopari Coconut Rose Toner

British supermodel Jourdan Dunn keeps Kopari Coconut Rose Toner in her purse, which is full of antioxidants to help reduce pores and restore your skin’s pH balance. As a model on the go, Dunn told Glamour this product is great for flights, and it smells great, too.

$24 at Kopari Beauty

Photo: Kopari
STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Dior Addict Lip Maximizer
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer

Bella Hadid says she always has this close at hand in her purse, and not just because she was a brand ambassador. The 21-year-old model told Vogue Japan, “[What’s] always in my bag is my Lip Maximizer one hundred percent. I genuinely can’t leave the house without it.” This plumping gloss contains hyaluronic-filling spheres that help retain moisture in the lips, while creating a contoured effect.

$34 at Dior

Photo: Dior
STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Clearasil Rapid Action Pads
Clearasil Rapid Action Pads

Singer Madison Beer makes her skin a top priority and carries around these skin savers. In an episode of Spill It, she told Refinery 29, “I literally carry this around with me 24/7. [I] use them every night. Lifesaver.”

$9.99 at Amazon

Photo: Clearasil
STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Disposable Eyelash Brushes
Disposable Eyelash Brushes

Lash extensions can be a pain to keep up with, but Noah Cyrus definitely knows how to keep hers in control. The singer told Refinery 29, “I always keep my lash extension brushes in there so you always have to have [an] extra [one] of these.” Her brushes of choice are the Myaokue-up Disposable Eyelash Brushes.

$6.99 at Amazon

Photo: Myaokue-up
STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Neutrogena Moisturesmooth Lipstick
Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick

Disney star Olivia Holt told Refinery 29 exactly what she uses to add color to her lips and cheeks: Neutrogena's MoistureSmooth Color Stick.

$8.99 at Ulta

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Lip Balm (SPF 15)
Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Lip Balm (SPF 15)

DJ and model Chantel Jeffries told Refinery 29 she uses this balm to moisturize her lips and revealed she also applies it under her eyes if she goes out without makeup and forgets to put on sunscreen.

$3.08 at Amazon

Photo: Palmer's
STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray
Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray

Ashley Tisdale stays hydrated by keeping hand creams and lip balms in her purse, as well as Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray. In a video on her YouTube channel, she said that it's great for revitalizing the skin, especially after a long day in the sun.

$12.50–$18 at Sephora

Photo: Evian
STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Tyra Beauty Instant Gratification Mask
Tyra Beauty Instant Gratification Mask

The former model and TV personality Tyra Banks, pulled out her Tyra Beauty Instant Gratification Mask during a YouTube video with makeup artist Patrick Simondac and declared it a top pick from her namesake brand. The mask is meant to be warmed up in the hands while still in the packet before applying. Tyra told Patrick she uses them to reduce the appearance of lines, and it “snatches the face."

$9–$49 at Tyra Beauty

Photo: Tyra Beauty
STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths
Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths

Olivia Jade Giannulli, blogger and daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, showed us on her YouTube channel why she loves keeping the Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloth in her purse. “I work out a lot, so anytime I go to a workout class I always wipe my face with this to prevent breakouts,” she said.

$48 at Koh Gen Do

Photo: Koh Gen Do
STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Honest Beauty Everything Organic Facial Oil
Honest Beauty Everything Organic Facial Oil

Jessica Alba keeps her very own Honest Beauty Everything Organic Facial Oil in her purse and told Us Weekly that the first thing she does in the morning when she wakes up is put it on.

$27.99 at Honest Beauty

Photo: Honest Beauty
STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo

Amanda Bynes said to Us Weekly, “My new colorist Evelyn Arrieta at Roil Salon has me on this new hair routine, which includes me taking care of my darker hair. I am now using this amazing Oribe dry shampoo because of her.”

$44 at Oribe

Photo: Oribe
STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | The "90s" Scrunchie
The "'90s" Scrunchie

Karlie Kloss told Elle Hong Kong that she is definitely into “'90s scrunchies," a trend that's certainly made a resurgence this year.

$4.64 at Amazon

Photo: Goody
STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | tarte Not So Slick Oil-Absorbing Blotting Papers
Tarte Not So Slick Oil-Absorbing Blotting Papers

“I have very oily skin. When I get shiny and people think I’ve been running around the city, I keep myself fresh with Tarte’s blotting papers and Kat Von D’s blotting powder,” Orange Is the New Black Star Selenis Leyva told Us Weekly.

$7 at Tarte

Photo: Tarte
STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Fenty Beauty Match Stix
Fenty Beauty Match Stix

Fenty Beauty is taking over makeup bags everywhere. Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz told Us Weekly, “I always have to have that glow. And I’m dying over Fenty Beauty’s Shimmer Skinsticks. The Unicorn one looks dope with my skin tone.”

$25 at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa keeps this top-rated pencil in taupe in her purse. She told Us Weekly she uses a lighter color because it makes her look more youthful.

$21 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills

Next slideshow starts in 10s

14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds

14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds
  • STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Kopari Coconut Rose Toner
  • STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Dior Addict Lip Maximizer
  • STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Clearasil Rapid Action Pads
  • STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Disposable Eyelash Brushes
  • STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Neutrogena Moisturesmooth Lipstick
  • STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Lip Balm (SPF 15)
  • STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray
  • STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Tyra Beauty Instant Gratification Mask
  • STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths
  • STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Honest Beauty Everything Organic Facial Oil
  • STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
  • STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | The "90s" Scrunchie
  • STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | tarte Not So Slick Oil-Absorbing Blotting Papers
  • STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Fenty Beauty Match Stix
  • STYLECASTER | Products Celebs Keep in Their Bags | Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share