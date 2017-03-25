Uhh, Bangs Are Back, and These 12 Celebs Just Got Them

Raise your hand if you remember the iconic phone conversation in Legally Blonde between Elle Woods and her friend, Serena, who excitedly screams: “Oh my god, I almost forgot to tell you—I GOT BANGS!” Welp, we don’t have each of your phone numbers, or we’d call you right now and give you an equally important update, because, before we forget to tell you, literally every celebrity just got bangs. No, really. And, spoiler alert, they all look really, really good.

But before you get flashbacks of the horribly choppy, uneven bangs you wore for approximately half of your childhood (thanks, mom!), trust us when we say that these next-level bangs, like Bella Hadid’s blunt, doll-like bangs, or Lucy Hale’s lash-grazing cut, will make you want to book a hair appointment immediately. And to get you inspired, we rounded up our 12 favorite celebrity bangs, below. Click through, fall in love, and, when you finally decide to give bangs a try again, please leave them up to the professionals, OK?