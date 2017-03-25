StyleCaster
Uhh, Bangs Are Back, and These 12 Celebs Just Got Them

Uhh, Bangs Are Back, and These 12 Celebs Just Got Them

Photo: Getty Images

Raise your hand if you remember the iconic phone conversation in Legally Blonde between Elle Woods and her friend, Serena, who excitedly screams: “Oh my god, I almost forgot to tell you—I GOT BANGS!” Welp, we don’t have each of your phone numbers, or we’d call you right now and give you an equally important update, because, before we forget to tell you, literally every celebrity just got bangs. No, really. And, spoiler alert, they all look really, really good.

But before you get flashbacks of the horribly choppy, uneven bangs you wore for approximately half of your childhood (thanks, mom!), trust us when we say that these next-level bangs, like Bella Hadid’s blunt, doll-like bangs, or Lucy Hale’s lash-grazing cut, will make you want to book a hair appointment immediately. And to get you inspired, we rounded up our 12 favorite celebrity bangs, below. Click through, fall in love, and, when you finally decide to give bangs a try again, please leave them up to the professionals, OK?

1 of 12
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Photo: instagram / @lilyjcollins
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff
Photo: instagram / @hilaryduff
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: instagram / @bellahadid
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse
Photo: instagram / @sukiwaterhouse
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke
Photo: instagram / @emilia_clarke
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale
Photo: instagram / @kristin_ess
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes
Photo: instagram / @djquintero
Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter
Photo: instagram / @jonathan_colombini
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Photo: instagram / @karliekloss

