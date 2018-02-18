22 Bold and Beautiful Celebrity Afros That Helped Define Black History

Women of color have long been encouraged to adopt European beauty standards instead of embracing the versatility of their natural hair. And in an era where celebrity culture still plays a large role in the decisions we make regarding personal appearance, we’re grateful for the famous ladies who rock their coils and curls unapologetically.

Sure, we love experimenting with weaves, wigs and extensions, but no hairstyle embodies black girl magic more boldly than an afro. From the era of Studio 54 to present day, these are the celebrity afros–of all shapes, sizes and textures– that have helped shape black beauty history.