Scrunchies Are Officially Back, and Here Are 11 Celebrities to Prove It

The word scrunchie brings back fond memories of Sarah Jessica Parker wearing the hair accessory nonstop throughout the ’80s and ’90s while simultaneously evoking horrific flashbacks to when everyone thought they were SJP and also wore them nonstop.
Just like mom jeans, though, the bold hair tie is making its way back into style, and we have to admit, we’re on board. This time around, stars are wearing the scrunchie effortlessly and with a lot less teasing and hairspray. We’ve gathered a list of our favorite scrunchie-wearing celebrities, plus a few of the hair accessories on the market right now you’ll want to grab up.
Jorja Smith
The budding singer opted for red velvet on a high pony in May 2018.
Photo:
Instagram/@jorjasmith_
Hailey Baldwin
The queen of scrunchies wore this red one in a pineapple ponytail during Coachella 2018.
Photo:
Instagram/@haileybaldwin
Amandla Stenberg
In January of 2018 Stenberg went a la The Rock with her outfit and tied up her braids half-up half-down with a classic black scrunchie.
Photo:
Instagram/@amandlastenberg
Bandana with a Bow
Photo:
Forever21
Gigi Hadid
The model kept things monochromatic when she matched her scrunchie to her shirt in April 2018.
Photo:
Instagram/@gigihadid
Pale Satins
Photo:
Francesca's
Demi Lovato
In June, 2018, Lovato kept some play in her work by tying up her hair with a pink scrunchie.
Photo:
Instagram/@ddlovato
Bella Hadid
Hadid's bangs take backstage due to her bright white scrunchie being front and center in this pic from May 2018.
Classic Black Bow
Photo:
Free People
Jasmine Sanders
Sanders nails the party pony with a bouncy white scrunchie in June 2018.
Photo:
Instagram/@golden_barbie
Basic but Trusty
Photo:
Target
Rita Ora
Ora was matchy-matchy all the way down to her microphone in December 2017.
Photo:
Instagram/@ritaora
Kim Kardashian
All the way slicked back, Kardashian added volume with her black scrunchie in April 2018.
Photo:
Instagram/@kimkardashian
Olivia Culpo
Culpo said scrunchies are her new favorite obsession in May 2018, and we don't blame her.
Photo:
Instagram/@oliviaculpo
Tinashe
The singer artfully paired her black scrunchie with giant hoops in June 2018.
Photo:
gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Velvet Beauties
Photo:
Urban Outfitters