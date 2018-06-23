StyleCaster
Scrunchies Are Officially Back, and Here Are 11 Celebrities to Prove It

Scrunchies Are Officially Back, and Here Are 11 Celebrities to Prove It

Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/Stefanie Keenan/WireImage/Getty Images/gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/Stylecaster.
The word scrunchie brings back fond memories of Sarah Jessica Parker wearing the hair accessory nonstop throughout the ’80s and ’90s while simultaneously evoking horrific flashbacks to when everyone thought they were SJP and also wore them nonstop.

Just like mom jeans, though, the bold hair tie is making its way back into style, and we have to admit, we’re on board. This time around, stars are wearing the scrunchie effortlessly and with a lot less teasing and hairspray. We’ve gathered a list of our favorite scrunchie-wearing celebrities, plus a few of the hair accessories on the market right now you’ll want to grab up.

Jorja Smith

The budding singer opted for red velvet on a high pony in May 2018.

Photo: Instagram/@jorjasmith_
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Scrunchies | Asos Fruit Scrunchie
Fruity Thing

$6.50 at Asos

Photo: Asos

Hailey Baldwin

The queen of scrunchies wore this red one in a pineapple ponytail during Coachella 2018.

Photo: Instagram/@haileybaldwin

Amandla Stenberg

In January of 2018 Stenberg went a la The Rock with her outfit and tied up her braids half-up half-down with a classic black scrunchie.

Photo: Instagram/@amandlastenberg
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Scrunchies | Forever21 Bow Bandana Scrunchie
Bandana with a Bow

$2.90 at Forever21

Photo: Forever21

Gigi Hadid

The model kept things monochromatic when she matched her scrunchie to her shirt in April 2018.

Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Scrunchies | Francesca's Satin Scrunchies
Pale Satins

$14 (set of five) at Francesca's

Photo: Francesca's
Demi Lovato

In June, 2018, Lovato kept some play in her work by tying up her hair with a pink scrunchie.

Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato

Bella Hadid

Hadid's bangs take backstage due to her bright white scrunchie being front and center in this pic from May 2018.

STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Scrunchies | Free People Black Bow Scrunchie
Classic Black Bow

$6 at Free People

Photo: Free People
Jasmine Sanders

Sanders nails the party pony with a bouncy white scrunchie in June 2018.

Photo: Instagram/@golden_barbie
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Scrunchies | Target 10-Pack Scrunchies
Basic but Trusty

$6.99 at Target

Photo: Target

Rita Ora

Ora was matchy-matchy all the way down to her microphone in December 2017.

Photo: Instagram/@ritaora
Kim Kardashian

All the way slicked back, Kardashian added volume with her black scrunchie in April 2018.

Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Scrunchies | Topshop Faux Fur Scrunchie
Faux Fur

$12 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Olivia Culpo

Culpo said scrunchies are her new favorite obsession in May 2018, and we don't blame her.

Photo: Instagram/@oliviaculpo
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Scrunchies | Tinashe
Tinashe

The singer artfully paired her black scrunchie with giant hoops in June 2018.

Photo: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Wearing Scrunchies | Urban Outfitter Velvet Scrunchies
Velvet Beauties

$12 (set of five) at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

