10 Celebrities Who Look Beyond Incredible in Fenty Beauty Products

Ever since Rihanna launched her industry-changing cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, the makeup world has never been the same. Not only are Fenty Beauty’s 40 foundation shades ground-breaking and history-making, but the brand’s products—from its highlighters to its lip glosses—are worth your buck. Clearly, Hollywood is a fan too, which is why more and more A-listers (and their makeup artists) are slathering on Fenty Beauty before heading to red carpets, galas, or to simply take selfies around the house.

Along with boasting various skin colors and shades, these celebrities are different genders and ages, too—proving, once again, that Fenty Beautyis for everyone. If you’re still deciding which Fenty Beauty products to invest in, maybe these celebrity selfies modeling the brand will shed some light. From Gabrielle Union to Gabourey Sidibe, peek at 10 celebrities who looked beyond incredible in Fenty Beauty products, ahead.