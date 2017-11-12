StyleCaster
Share

10 Celebrities Who Look Beyond Incredible in Fenty Beauty Products

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Celebrities Who Look Beyond Incredible in Fenty Beauty Products

by
10 Celebrities Who Look Beyond Incredible in Fenty Beauty Products
10 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Ever since Rihanna launched her industry-changing cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, the makeup world has never been the same. Not only are Fenty Beauty’s 40 foundation shades ground-breaking and history-making, but the brand’s products—from its highlighters to its lip glosses—are worth your buck. Clearly, Hollywood is a fan too, which is why more and more A-listers (and their makeup artists) are slathering on Fenty Beauty before heading to red carpets, galas, or to simply take selfies around the house.

MORE: Rihanna Is Releasing Fenty Beauty’s First Red Lipstick, and We Can’t Even

Along with boasting various skin colors and shades, these celebrities are different genders and ages, too—proving, once again, that Fenty Beautyis for everyone. If you’re still deciding which Fenty Beauty products to invest in, maybe these celebrity selfies modeling the brand will shed some light. From Gabrielle Union to Gabourey Sidibe, peek at 10 celebrities who looked beyond incredible in Fenty Beauty products, ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
Gabourey Sidibe

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, $34

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick, $25

Glo to the, E to the... GLOESHA😉✨ We see you @4everbrandy in #FENTYBEAUTY #GALAXYCOLLECTION

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on

Glo to the, E to the... GLOESHA😉✨ We see you @4everbrandy in #FENTYBEAUTY #GALAXYCOLLECTION

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on

Brandy

Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette, $59

Cardi B

Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer in 350 and 240, $32

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Almond, Espresso, Chili Mango, Caramel, $25

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, Moscow Mule, $34

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $18

CHANEL 🖤 @chaneliman Makeup by me, hair by @manololosadamua. ➖PRODUCTS USED: ➖FACE: @makeupforeverofficial Ultra HD Skin Booster Serum. @makeupforevermea Smoothing Primer. ➖FOUNDATION:@fentybeauty Pro Filt’r Foundation ‘330’. ➖CONTOUR: @fentybeauty Match Stix in ‘Truffle’. ➖CONCEALER: @tartecosmetics Shape Tape Concealer in ‘Tan Sand’. ➖BLUSH: @makeupforevermea HD Blush ‘330’, @maccosmeticsmiddleeast ‘Gingerly’ Blush. ➖LIPS: @maccosmetics Velvet Teddy Lipstick + Lip Conditioner. @makeupforeverofficial Aqua Lipliner in ‘7C’. ➖EYES: @maccosmeticsmiddleeast Semi Sweet X 9 Eyeshadow Palette. @ctilburymakeup Full Fat Lashes Mascara. @nablacosmetics Brow Divine Pencil in ‘Neptune’. ➖HIGHLIGHT: @fentybeauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in ‘Mean Money + Hu$tla Baby’. @makeupforeverofficial Super Matte Loose Powder ‘Banana’.

A post shared by حنداش (@hindash) on

CHANEL 🖤 @chaneliman Makeup by me, hair by @manololosadamua. ➖PRODUCTS USED: ➖FACE: @makeupforeverofficial Ultra HD Skin Booster Serum. @makeupforevermea Smoothing Primer. ➖FOUNDATION:@fentybeauty Pro Filt’r Foundation ‘330’. ➖CONTOUR: @fentybeauty Match Stix in ‘Truffle’. ➖CONCEALER: @tartecosmetics Shape Tape Concealer in ‘Tan Sand’. ➖BLUSH: @makeupforevermea HD Blush ‘330’, @maccosmeticsmiddleeast ‘Gingerly’ Blush. ➖LIPS: @maccosmetics Velvet Teddy Lipstick + Lip Conditioner. @makeupforeverofficial Aqua Lipliner in ‘7C’. ➖EYES: @maccosmeticsmiddleeast Semi Sweet X 9 Eyeshadow Palette. @ctilburymakeup Full Fat Lashes Mascara. @nablacosmetics Brow Divine Pencil in ‘Neptune’. ➖HIGHLIGHT: @fentybeauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in ‘Mean Money + Hu$tla Baby’. @makeupforeverofficial Super Matte Loose Powder ‘Banana’.

A post shared by حنداش (@hindash) on

Chanel Iman

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Mean Money, Hu$tla Baby, $34

 

Ezra Miller Fenty Beauty
Ezra Miller

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $18

Photo: Getty Images

That highlight!!! Just posted a video of how I did this look 🤗 #jtookesmakeup

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

That highlight!!! Just posted a video of how I did this look 🤗 #jtookesmakeup

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

Jasmine Tookes

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, $34

Gabrielle Union

Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer, $32

 

Halloween With @karliekloss 💋

A post shared by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on

Halloween With @karliekloss 💋

A post shared by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on

Karlie Kloss

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, $34

Rihanna

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, $34

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $18

Leomie Anderson

Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer in 440, $32

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Rum, $25

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $18

Invisimatte Blotting Paper, $16

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Face Masks for Dry Winter Skin

The Best Face Masks for Dry Winter Skin
  • Gabourey Sidibe
  • Brandy
  • Cardi B
  • Chanel Iman
  • Ezra Miller Fenty Beauty
  • Jasmine Tookes
  • Gabrielle Union
  • Karlie Kloss
  • Rihanna
  • Leomie Anderson
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share