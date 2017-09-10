13 Beautiful Celebrities Who Embraced Their Natural Hair

Natural hair, especially among black women, is something that is slowly but surely being embraced more and more in Hollywood—thanks in large part to the dozens of black female celebrities who are rocking their kinks, coils, and other natural hair textures on the red carpet, in Instagram selfies, and on the big screen.

It should be well-known by now that beauty comes in all forms, shapes, sizes, and textures. While there is no problem with dabbling in faux hair products, such as weaves, wigs and extensions, (everyone’s choice is their own) it’s important and moving to see the tide of celebrity ladies wearing their natural hair in the public eye—and looking absolutely stunning, at that. Take a look at 13 famous women who embraced their natural hair texture, ahead.