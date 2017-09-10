StyleCaster
13 Beautiful Celebrities Who Embraced Their Natural Hair

by
Photo: Getty Imaeges

Natural hair, especially among black women, is something that is slowly but surely being embraced more and more in Hollywood—thanks in large part to the dozens of black female celebrities who are rocking their kinks, coils, and other natural hair textures on the red carpet, in Instagram selfies, and on the big screen.

It should be well-known by now that beauty comes in all forms, shapes, sizes, and textures. While there is no problem with dabbling in faux hair products, such as weaves, wigs and extensions, (everyone’s choice is their own) it’s important and moving to see the tide of celebrity ladies wearing their natural hair in the public eye—and looking absolutely stunning, at that. Take a look at 13 famous women who embraced their natural hair texture, ahead.

1 of 13
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union
Photo: Getty Images
Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Photo: Getty Images
Issa Rae
Issa Rae
Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Photo: Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o
Photo: Getty Images
Solange
Solange
Photo: Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Photo: Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Photo: Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Photo: Getty Images

My friends say I never post personal selfies and my IG is too business and heavy. I'm trying. Shit.

A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on

Janelle Monae

🌞

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

Sanaa Lathan
Zendaya

