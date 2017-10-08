5 Celebrities Who Have Been Caught with Lipstick on Their Teeth

It’s a sad day when you’re feeling hot and posing for pictures only to find out you that had lipstick on your teeth the entire time. At that point, we ask ourselves: “Was any of it even worth it?” As devastating as the mishap is, there’s always tomorrow to come back with a badder, bolder lip. Just ask some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities who have also been caught once or twice before with lipstick on their teeth.

To make yourself feel a little better about your tainted pearly whites, we compiled a gallery of celebrities who also, unknowingly, took lipstick-stained selfies. But before taking a look at some celebrity-lipstick-on-teeth blunders, we’re here to keep your lipstick off your smile and ensure you won’t make the same mistake twice.

First and foremost is that lip liner, baby. You want to line around your whole mouth to stop the lipstick from bleeding. Also, by coloring in your lips, you give your lipstick something to stick to, which stops it from sliding onto your teeth. After applying the liner and lipstick, do the age-old trick of sticking a finger in your puckered mouth to drag out any of the lipstick stuck to the inside of your lips. Of course, we can’t forget mom’s favorite: Dab those lips on a tissue. This will help take off excess pigment and oils so the chances of having fallout or slippage are majorly reduced. That’s it, you’re ready to go, we’ll see you tomorrow flashing that smile and knocking ‘em dead.

As for now though, looking at celebrities who had the same mishap as you will probably help you get through the night. So sit back, relax, and see that even your favorite A-list girls get lipstick on their teeth, too.