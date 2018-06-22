Check Out 5 Celebrities’ Favorite MAC Lipsticks

If there are two things we love unequivocally, it’s celebrities and affordable makeup. So, when the two unite, you can believe we’re freaking excited about it. And thanks to Reddit, we now have a list of the MAC lipsticks celebrities swear by, which means no more digging to track down Madonna‘s famous red hue or Jennifer Aniston‘s signature shade from “Friends.”

The price point of MAC lipsticks hits at $18.50, which isn’t the cheapest per se, but nor is it ringing in at a cool $54, like Tom Ford’s. Thus, our excitement around the list stands. Yesterday, redditor @lilpinkpanties started a thread: “curious about which MAC lipsticks celebrities have admitted to wearing frequently and/or made popular,” before listing off a few celebrities and their go-tos.

Now, even if these starlets don’t wear the shade anymore (i.e. Kim Kardashian,who has since created her own nude lipstick), they did repeatedly once upon a time. Don’t worry, we did some fact-checking of our own and with only one error, the list was pretty legit.

So, keep reading to see a few of our favorites from the iconic MAC shades list and get ready for affordable recreation.

Madonna: Russian Red

The color was made specifically for Madonna during her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour because she needed something that wouldn’t wear off during performances.

$18.50 at MAC

Kim Kardashian: Angel

In 2014, Kimmie K. made this nude frosty lip famous and it’s not hard to see why. It still offers the perfect pink today.

$18.50 at MAC

Taylor Swift: Ruby Woo

As you can see, since Swift discovered Ruby Woo in 2009, she’s been wearing it at her concerts basically 24/7.

$18.50 at MAC

Jennifer Aniston: Paramount

The color seen constantly on Aniston’s “Friends” character Rachel Green is the perfect mix of brown and brick.

$18.50 at MAC

January Jones: Vegas Volt

There’s nothing better than a coral color to match Jones’s “Mad Men” character, Betty Draper, for all her fiery goodness.

$18.50 at MAC

Check out the rest of the list on Reddit to see the favorite MAC shades of Kylie Jenner, Nikki Minaj, and Katie Holmes, too.