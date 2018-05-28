9 No-Nonsense Beauty Products Celebs Always Have While Traveling

If you think you travel a lot, chances are celebrities travel even more. No matter what they do—model, act, or run a business—they are constantly driving or hopping planes for interviews, filming, or meetings. Plus, who can forget the amount of time they travel for leisure—the Kardashian’s trip to Bora Bora will forever be ingrained in our hearts due to Kim K’s hilarious earring meltdown. And that’s just one example of many, many vacations celebs take.

With all that traveling, they have to take beauty products that they know work and work well. They have no shortage of products at home, and if not, they have a glam team who does. But when it comes to packing a bag, they take only what they absolutely need and love. So scroll through to find out what stars can’t go without, and see if you’ll be making some product changes next time you go to pack.

Chapstick Classic in Strawberry

No one ever wants chapped lips. That’s why Karrueche Tran never leaves home without her Chapstick. In an interview with The Cut, Tran said, “I’m also addicted to Chapstick. I can’t go anywhere without Chapstick—the store, the gym, traveling. I’m the one person that’s like putting it on every two seconds. Just the Chapstick brand; the strawberry flavor is my favorite.”

Clinique Acne Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel

Just because you’re on vacation doesn’t mean your skin is going to cooperate. Kourtney Kardashian posted to her website her 20 favorite traveling products, with this product being one of them. She said, “Scroll down for the travel-size products I like to bring whenever I’m going on a weekend trip. These minis are also good for carry-on luggage when I don’t check a bag.”

La Mer’s Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

La Mer has been favored by many a celebrity, but Chrissy Teigen has constantly traveled with the moisturizer since her famous 2015 Instagram shot. She’s so dedicated to the brand, she was its “editor-in-chic” on Instagram for a whole week in 2016. The caption to that famed Instagram post doesn’t elaborate much on La Mer, but for how good it is, it doesn’t need to: “Heading to nyc for #lipsyncbattlelive!!! Baby aspirin, one a day because I’m old, arnica because i am coated in bruises, la mer because I am dry as a bone and peel pads because my skin is made of salt right now. Eye makeup remover and vodka complete the kit.”

Mentadent SR Toothpaste

Sometimes people don’t travel with a toothpaste, because it can be found everywhere, but when it’s part of your signature smell like Victoria Beckham’s, you do. In an interview with Into the Gloss while talking about her go-to scents she mentioned this “old school” toothpaste. “I like a strong, minty toothpaste. Something like SR. It’s a little old school, but it’s so English and I always make sure to take it with me to LA.”

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

Since flights can take a major toll on skin, this mask was all over the internet for its benefits while traveling. Thus it’s no surprise it has become a staple in stars such as Lea Michele’s bag. The actress took to her Instagram story—unsponsored, of course, to rave about the mask. “This is one of my favorite new products! I’m so excited to take it on tour with me! With all the flights coming up, I’m going to need this!”

The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil

This little bottle is royalty. No, seriously: Newly married Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle always has a bottle of this magic in her bag, meaning it’s fit for a queen … or duchess. She told Allure, “The one thing that I cannot live without when I’m traveling is a small container of tea tree oil. It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all. It’s inexpensive, it’s small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time.”

The Ordinary Rose Hip Seed Oil

If you can’t bring yourself to mask on a plane or long car ride for that matter, take a note from Keira Knightley and slather some rosehip oil on your face instead. She told Vogue UK, “I completely fail to keep myself on an even keel with my skincare when travelling, but I have just discovered rosehip oil, which a friend of mine recommended. Flights are so hard on your skin and they make it so dry, so I gave this a go and it really worked. Now I always travel with it.”

Dior Capture Youth Glow Booster

As said before, skin care and control is one of the trickiest things to master while on the go. While talking to InStyle about how finicky her skin is during travel, Cara Delevingne made sure to drop this product as her saving grace. “Capture Youth is made for girls [who are] my age. When you start to think about skincare in the long-term, [the range] is perfect, as it stops the signs of ageing before they appear. I especially like the Glow Booster. It helps if my skin is feeling sensitive while travelling.”

Up & Up Epsom Salt

The travel to the destination can often be exhausting, which is why Lily Aldridge pre-prepares for her post-travel ritual of taking a bath by bringing along Epsom salt. She told Travel and Leisure, “I always travel with Epsom salts because when I get somewhere after being on a plane for a long time, I can take a nice Epsom salt bath.”

