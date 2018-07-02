Stunning Celebrity Nails to Inspire Your Summer Manicure

Summer nails don’t only have to be bright. As much as we love neon orange or a sky blue, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and Ashley Graham prove that nudes and bedazzled digits can be appropriate for the season too. To inspire your summer manicure, we’ve rounded up the stunning celebrity nails we’ve seen in the past few months.

From the colorful and fun shades you’ll want to bring with you to the beach to the more subdued (or over-the-top) manis that will be perfect for your poolside hang, these stars know their stuff when it comes to nails, and we can’t wait to take their leads. Unlike with haircuts, nails are a more low-commitment risk—don’t like it? Try again. So paint your way through these stars this summer and find your perfect mani.