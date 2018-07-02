StyleCaster
Stunning Celebrity Nails to Inspire Your Summer Manicure

by
Celebrity Nails
Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Summer nails don’t only have to be bright. As much as we love neon orange or a sky blue, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and Ashley Graham prove that nudes and bedazzled digits can be appropriate for the season too. To inspire your summer manicure, we’ve rounded up the stunning celebrity nails we’ve seen in the past few months.

MORE: 11 Sleek Press-On Nails for When You Need a Drive-Through Mani

From the colorful and fun shades you’ll want to bring with you to the beach to the more subdued (or over-the-top) manis that will be perfect for your poolside hang, these stars know their stuff when it comes to nails, and we can’t wait to take their leads. Unlike with haircuts, nails are a more low-commitment risk—don’t like it? Try again. So paint your way through these stars this summer and find your perfect mani.

1 of 15

💦

💦

Kylie Jenner

In June, Jenner showed off neon-orange nails courtesy of Los Angeles's Modern Pamper Salon. Naturally, the salon named the color "Lambo orange" for its uncanny similarity to the signature sunset shade of Lamborghinis.

Lucy Hale

Hale looked pretty in pink with this blush-colored manicure courtesy of nail artist Thuy Nguyen.

lurking

lurking

Kaia Gerber

As a member of Generation Z, Gerber celebrated start of summer with with a bright, Gen-Z-yellow manicure.

Cardi B

Cardi B is the queen of nails, so naturally her summer manicure would include blue and silver bling on top of a white canvas. The digits were courtesy of the rapper's longtime nail artist Jenny Bui from New York's Nails on 7th.

Lily Allen

Spring might be over, but for Allen, floral is year-round. Allen's nail artist, Michelle Mumphrey, showed off the singer's nails, which featured adorable and colorful flowers on the tips.

Rita Ora

For Pride 2018, Ora wore glittery, holographic-like rainbow nails courtesy of nail artist Naomi Yasuda.

Lupita Nyong'o

Nyong'o earned a double tap from us when she shared this selfie of her showing off her bright purple manicure courtesy of nail legend Deborah Lippmann.

❣️

❣️

Blac Chyna

When it comes to nails, Chyna is never afraid to go over the top. However, she's kicking off summer with a more subdued color, baby pink, as seen in this pool-lounging picture.

Kim Kardashian

#WCW is @kimkardashian and her #MetGala nails 📀 #nailsbytombachik

Kim Kardashian

Neutrals might not be the first color you think of when it comes to summer, but Kardashian's 2018 Met Gala nails, courtesy of nail artist Tom Bachik, might be the clean look we need this season.

Olivia Munn

Munn demonstrated the right way to match your nails with your lipstick when she showed off these crimson digits, painted by nail artist Tracy Lee, for an interview with Seth Meyers.

Kerry Washington

Washington kept it classic with a pop of Essie red nail polish on her fingers for a press day in June. The actress's bright nail polish was the perfect accessory to her multicolor outfit.

Hailee Steinfeld

To prepare for the scorching heat, Bachnik painted Steinfeld's nails fiery orange using O.P.I nail polish.

Emilia Clarke

Clarke's 2018 Met Gala nails might not be for everyday, but they sure are inspo-worthy. For the red carpet, the actress sported a manicure by nail artist Alicia Torello that featured tiny gold crosses on an off-white background.

Ashley Graham

Graham kept it clean for the 2018 CFDA Awards. Her neutral manicure, which matched her taupe dress, was done by nail artist Mar y Sol Inzerillo.

Sofia Coppola

Just because she stays behind the camera, doesn't mean that Coppola doesn't love a good mani. Coppola's nail artist, Fleury Rose, showed off the director's summer mani, which used Floss Gloss nail polish in International Hot Girl for a pretty pastel pink.

