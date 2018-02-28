7 Creative Remedies Celebrities Swear By for Shrinking Pimples

Let’s face it: Everyone gets pimples. No matter how many high-end skin-care products line your vanity or how many times you visit a facialist a month, zits are bound to appear on your face at some point in your life. And though there’s nothing wrong with having acne, as seen by the many celebrities who have embraced their “problematic” skin, it’s also perfectly fine if you want to tone down the appearance of your blemishes as well. (You do you.)
Because we always wonder what celebrities such as Kaia Gerber and Nicole Richie do to treat their zits, we’ve rounded up the most creative at-home celebrity pimple remedies. Some stars claim that their pimple-zapping methods work overnight, while others argue that their remedies will take time to see effects. Still, who doesn’t love a good celebrity-recommended remedy? Check out these celebrity-approved ways to get rid of your pimples ahead.
Nicole Richie—Moisturizer
Richie's remedy might sound counterintuitive, but hear her out. To shrink her pimples, Richie overdoes it with the moisturizer, which she massages into her pimple so it doesn't dry out. The "Candidly Nicole" star strongly believes that drying out your pimples will result in your producing more oil, which will only make your skin worse.
"Now I heard, and I tend to believe this, that if you dry out a pimple, it sends a message to your skin that it needs to produce more oil," Richie told "E! News." "So, what you actually should do is moisturize and do what you're normally doing and then it balances out and goes away."
Photo:
instagram / @nicolerichie
Julianne Hough—Cold Washcloth
To shrink her pimples overnight, the "Dancing with the Stars" judge uses a cold washcloth—or even an ice cube—which she uses to massage her blemishes, so they don't look as swollen the next day. The coldness of the ice and wet washcloth helps cool the skin and slow down blood flow, which reduces inflammation and the redness of pimples in the long run. Whatever you do, Hough warns, don't pop it.
"If I feel a big pimple coming on, I like to get a really cold washcloth, or even an ice cube, and kind of massage the area a little bit," Hough told Byrdie. "I feel like that takes the swelling down at least. I don't want to pop it because then it will be too hard to cover with makeup the next day."
Photo:
instagram / @juleshough
Kaia Gerber—Toothpaste & Ice
Gerber is 16 years old, the prime time for pimples to appear. To make sure that she has flawless skin for the runway, she does a dual remedy of toothpaste and ice. First, she rubs an ice cube over her pimple to reduce inflammation and redness. Then she dabs toothpaste on her blemishes to dry them out (an age-old remedy) and shrink their appearance in the morning. Be careful, though. Toothpaste is known for overly drying the skin, so those with already-dry skin, proceed with caution.
"Toothpaste. Or ice. Icing it takes out the redness; toothpaste dries it out. I'm all about home remedies—I learn everything on the internet," Gerber told Refinery29.
Photo:
instagram / @kaiagerber
Kendall Jenner—Egg Whites & Lemon
Jenner, who has been known to shut down an acne-shaming troll in her day, is open about struggling with acne. To reduce the appearances of her blemishes, she creates a DIY face mask made of egg whites and lemon, which she swears shrinks her pores and balances her pH levels.
The recipe is simple: Jenner mixes one well-beaten egg white with the juice from half a lemon. She slathers the concoction on her face and leaves it on for 30 minutes. For a spot treatment, she combines honey, lemon juice, and baking soda, which soothes her skin due to the honey and dries out blemishes courtesy of the baking soda. She revealed her acne-clear goodness on her now-defunct website and app.
Photo:
instagram / @kendalljenner
Lindsay Ellingson—Mango & Honey
Looking for another acne-clearing DIY face mask? Ellingson might have the recipe. The Victoria's Secret model shared her secret in an interview with Byrdie, in which she revealed that she creates a face mask made of honey and mango to brighten and clear her skin.
To create the mask, Ellingson mashes the fruit of a mango and combines it with a tablespoon of raw honey. She slathers the mix on her face and washes it off after 15 to 20 minutes. Mangos, which also have amazing skin-care effects when eaten, help to repair the skin, while honey contains tons of antibacterial properties to prevent and clear acne.
Photo:
instagram / @lindsellingson
Victoria Beckham—Eating Salmon
It's easy to forget that good skin care can start from within. In an interview with The Edit, Beckham revealed that eating salmon every day (yes—every day) has had a tremendous effect in clearing her once-problematic skin.
The designer started on the all-salmon diet after a meeting with the Kardashians' dermatologist, Dr. Harold Lancer, who recommended that she start consuming the fatty fish daily. Of all fish, salmon contains some of the richest concentrations of omega-3 fatty acids, which help to nourish the skin, clean out pores, and reduce inflammation.
“I’ve known him for years—he sorted my skin out.” Beckham said. “He said to me, ‘You have to eat salmon every single day,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Really, every day?’ And he said, ‘Yes; breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have to eat it every single day.'”
Photo:
instagram / @victoriabeckham
Scarlett Johansson—Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is a cult-favorite product, and it's even reached the vanities of stars such as Johansson. In an interview with Contactmusic, the actress revealed that she uses ACV as an all-natural face wash to clear her blemishes. ACV contains tons of antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties that keep bacteria away and pimples from forming. The liquid is also known to balance out pH levels (though Johansson recommends diluting it with water before using it as a toner) and draw out toxins. Essentially, it's a win for almost anything.
"I researched natural skin care and found that apple cider vinegar is really effective," Johansson said. "Using it as a toner can be harsh, but if you have breakouts, it can be really healing. It's a little bit stinky, but if you're not sleeping over at your boyfriend's it's really effective!"
Photo:
instagram / @scarlettjohanssononline