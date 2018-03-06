StyleCaster
22 Celebrity Hairstyles That Look Even Better from the Back

Truth be told, we can’t say we hate the mullet. Anything that comes with as genius a catchphrase as “business in the front, party in the back,” obviously holds a special place in our hearts. The mantra is easily transferable to a multitude of situations—an outfit, a car, a book—but we think it applies pretty nicely to hair.

Although we didn’t round up 17 of the best mullets—a project for another time, unfortunately—we did gather the best celebrity hairstyles that feature an envious party in the back. There’s nothing wrong with a sleek, classic updo, but there’s something about turning around and having everyone gasp over an intricate design or glam accessories. Take a look below and pick one to try yourself. 

Profiling 😍 @yarashahidi | #NaivashaIntl

Yara Shahidi

It's all about a power pony, or two, for Shahidi. In January 2018, the star wore two ponytails and then to add even more flair, sectioned them off to create tons of volume.

Photo: Instagram/@naivashaintl
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Blake Lively
Blake Lively

In May 2016, Lively went with a classic updo but added a flower jewel at the bottom that polished the look off.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira

"Black Panther" is chock-full of empowering women characters, so it's no wonder Gurira is still rocking her warrior hair design.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Emma Watson
Emma Watson

In March 2017, Watson went with a braided twist but added gold thread throughout the braid to catch the light and everyone's eyes.

Photo: Getty Images
Jeannie Mai

Exposed bobby pins are the new thing. In November 2017, Mai wore a french twist with an open top and accentuated the style with "99" bobby pins.

Photo: Instagram/@thejeanniemai
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | FKA Twigs
FKA Twigs

The singer stunned in May 2016 with a headpiece and intricate braids intertwined underneath.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Halle Berry
Halle Berry

A high pony is always a statement, but in January 2018, Berry took it to another level. Her sectioning and undercut make this moment edgy and dynamic.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford

It's not all about updos. In January 2018, Langford showed how adding statement clips can transform a look from classic to showstopping.

Photo: Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard

In September 2016, Blanchard wrapped velvet ribbon around her sleek ponytail, but took things one step further and wrapped gold string around the velvet, too.

Photo: Instagram/@_hairbylaurie
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne

There's no such thing as too much. In November 2013, Osbourne debuted thick Dutch braids wrapped in a bun and then topped it off with gold studs lining the braids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Christina Milian
Christina Milian

The three-bun look doesn't have to be sleek and tight. In April 2017, Milian made the style messy and fun when she wore the three buns close together.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown

Brown added black ribbon bows to her space buns in January 2018.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland

In January 2015, Hyland went with twists and turns for her style. The best part about this look is that you could twist any which way, and it'll end up looking great either way.

Photo: Getty Images
Issa Rae

Rae always steps out with stellar hair, but in January 2018, she debuted this braided faux-hawk, and the intricacy is to die for.

Photo: Instagram/@lovingyourhair
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker

Parker is the only one that could pull off weaving two french twists into one with the bonus detail of three white flowers.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Rita Ora
Rita Ora

In May 2016, Ora added geometric mirrors to her hair, and we're still wondering how she did it.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Kate Mara
Kate Mara

Taking a similar page from Rey in "Star Wars," Mara connected two ponytails and then tied off the bottom into a bun in September 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
Lucy Hale

By adding flowers to this low braided look in May 2016, Hale's already sophisticated look became more feminine and playful.

Photo: Instagram/@kristin_ess
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Laura Dern
Laura Dern

In January 2018, Dern let long pieces hang to the front, which made it look like her hair was down, but in reality, she stunned with a loose pony and black wrap-tie.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Gaga stepped up the fishtail by not only adding two more but also lacing black cord between the two face-framing braids in January 2018.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

This must defy gravity. In January 2018, Lopez rocked what looks like a pretzel but is indeed a statement hairstyle we can't get enough of.

Photo: instagram / @jlo
STYLECASTER | Celeb Hairstyles That Look Better from the Back | Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

Hadid made three smaller buns work into one big look in May 2017. The height and messiness make this a must-copy.

Photo: Getty Images

