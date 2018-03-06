22 Celebrity Hairstyles That Look Even Better from the Back

Truth be told, we can’t say we hate the mullet. Anything that comes with as genius a catchphrase as “business in the front, party in the back,” obviously holds a special place in our hearts. The mantra is easily transferable to a multitude of situations—an outfit, a car, a book—but we think it applies pretty nicely to hair.

Although we didn’t round up 17 of the best mullets—a project for another time, unfortunately—we did gather the best celebrity hairstyles that feature an envious party in the back. There’s nothing wrong with a sleek, classic updo, but there’s something about turning around and having everyone gasp over an intricate design or glam accessories. Take a look below and pick one to try yourself.