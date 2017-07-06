30 of the All-Time Prettiest Celebrity French Braids

‘Tis the season for braids, braids, and more braids, thanks to the oppressive heat that’s currently destroying the majority of the country. Which is great news for everyone opposed to wearing the same topknot or ponytail every single day for three months straight, especially if you’ve got a zillion hands, major hair skills, and can master every crazy intricate fishtail, lace, and Dutch braid.
But if you’re just stuck with your 10 fingers and basic three-strand-braid skills, then hey—we’ve got you covered. Because the prettiest, go-to braid of the summer isn’t a fancy, 13-step braid, but the classic French braid, wrapped across the crown, or twisted into a bun, or split into two, simple braids, as seen on practically every celebrity in Hollywood. And to get you inspired to follow our lead, we rounded up our 30 favorite celeb-inspired French braid looks of all time. Check out the best of the best, ahead, and get braiding!
Beyoncé's twisted half-up French braid
Chrissy Teigan's triple-layered French braids
Dakota Johnson's loose, messy French braid
Dania Ramirez's French crown braid
Amanda Seyfried's double-braided French chignon
Fan Bingbing's wrap-around French braid
Kim Kardashian's textured French braid
Gabrielle Union's soft halo French braid
Emma Watson's intricate multi-layered French braid
Gugu Mbatha-Raw's French-braided updo
Hailey Baldwin's faux-hawk French braid
Janelle Monae's bejeweled French crown braid
Kate Hudson's soft-and-tied French braid
Jessica Williams's milkmaid French braid
Katy Perry's textured French crown braid
Skai Jackson's triple-cornrow French braids
Julianne Hough's French halo braid
Laverne Cox's half-up French braid
Lea Michele's classic single French braid
Lucy Hale's soft, French-braided updo
Zendaya's cornrow-and-French-braids updo
Margot Robbie's messy French braid
Yara Shahidi's double French braids
Nicole Richie's slick, side French braid
Regina King's undercut French braid
Rachel Zoe's French-braided ponytail
Rihanna's French-braided bangs
Rita Ora's side French braid
Tenoyah Parris's French-braided bun
Sienna Miller's double French braids
