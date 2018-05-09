7 Female Fitness Experts the Stars Swear by for Staying in Tip-Top Shape

Yet again, we’ve fallen into that inevitable trap of trying to squeeze a year’s worth of exercise into a month so we can be #bodygoals by summer. Of course, it’s not everyone’s dream to have six-pack abs and buns of steel, but this time of year definitely ignites our inner health nut, and that’s never a bad thing. Generally speaking, experts claim that diet matters most when trying to achieve a healthy weight, but that doesn’t mean exercise should be on the back burner.

For some of us, squeezing in a run, yoga class, or gym sesh is easy, but for others, it’s one of those “out of sight, out of mind” scenarios. If we’re not seeing motivation on a daily basis, you’re more likely to catch us on the couch, binge-watching the latest Netflix hit. This is when social media can be a saving grace. Because in spite of its downfalls and dangerous trends, there also lies a wealth of inspo for all aspects of our life, including health and fitness.

Chances are you follow at least a couple of celebs, whose physical appearance is an important part of their work. And most of them keep a trainer on speed dial for special events or general body maintenance. Ahead are the badass women keeping them in tip-top shape. Make sure you’re following them if you need a little motivation to get moving before June.

💦🦁 A post shared by Tracy Anderson (@tracyandersonmethod) on Feb 25, 2018 at 3:15pm PST

Tracy Anderson

Years ago, the mother of two turned her love for dance and fitness into the renowned “Tracy Anderson Method,” which combines cardio and strength training into one heart-pumping workout. In addition to her many gym locations across the country, Anderson also counts celebs such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Richie, and Madonna as clientele.

Jeanette Jenkins

After earning a degree in human kinetics, the workout expert climbed the Hollywood ranks by working with a slew of beauties, including Pink, Kelly Rowland, and Tia Mowry. She’s also the face of Hollywood Trainer, an online destination where anyone can purchase her wide array of fitness videos. They incorporate all types of workout disciplines, from yoga to high-tempo boot camp.

Mary Helen Bowers

After a decade of dancing with the New York City Ballet, this North Carolina native helped Natalie Portman train for her Oscar-winning role in Black Swan, in addition to jump-starting “Ballet Beautiful,” a fitness method inspired by her ballerina expertise. Zooey Deschanel, Kirsten Dunst, and Liv Tyler are just a few other celebs that swear by her workouts.

Ashley Borden

A master personal trainer with more than 35,000 hours under her very fit belt, Borden is stationed in Los Angeles, where she creates custom workouts for a gang of famous clients, whose work spans from acting (Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, Christina Aguilera) to sports. She also has a DVD program for clients to use at home, in addition to an accompanying “S.O.S.” food plan.

Simone De La Rue

You may recognize her from the first season of Khloe Kardashian’s “Revenge Body,” but long before that, De La Rue turned her love for dance into a fitness empire that includes “Body by Simone” studios around the country and workout videos. She’s also the go-to trainer for a lot of A-listers, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Chrissy Teigen.

A.J. Johnson

This fitness and “A.J. Zone” life coach got her start as a successful actress, appearing in films such as “House Party,” “School Daze,” and “Baby Boy.” These days, you’re more likely to see her working behind the scenes, helping famous faces such as Gabrielle Union, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway prep for red carpets and prioritize their mental wellness along with physical exercise.

Ramona Braganza

Using her experience as a former gymnast and NFL cheerleader, as well as her training in fitness and wellness, Braganza helps actors, such as Jessica Alba, get into shape for body-conscious roles. She also has a set of programs designed according to age and gender.