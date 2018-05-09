7 Female Fitness Experts the Stars Swear by for Staying in Tip-Top Shape

Yet again, we’ve fallen into that inevitable trap of trying to squeeze a year’s worth of exercise into a month so we can be #bodygoals by summer. Of course, it’s not everyone’s dream to have six-pack abs and buns of steel, but this time of year definitely ignites our inner health nut, and that’s never a bad thing. Generally speaking, experts claim that diet matters most when trying to achieve a healthy weight, but that doesn’t mean exercise should be on the back burner.
For some of us, squeezing in a run, yoga class, or gym sesh is easy, but for others, it’s one of those “out of sight, out of mind” scenarios. If we’re not seeing motivation on a daily basis, you’re more likely to catch us on the couch, binge-watching the latest Netflix hit. This is when social media can be a saving grace. Because in spite of its downfalls and dangerous trends, there also lies a wealth of inspo for all aspects of our life, including health and fitness.
Chances are you follow at least a couple of celebs, whose physical appearance is an important part of their work. And most of them keep a trainer on speed dial for special events or general body maintenance. Ahead are the badass women keeping them in tip-top shape. Make sure you’re following them if you need a little motivation to get moving before June.
Tracy Anderson
Years ago, the mother of two turned her love for dance and fitness into the renowned “Tracy Anderson Method,” which combines cardio and strength training into one heart-pumping workout. In addition to her many gym locations across the country, Anderson also counts celebs such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Richie, and Madonna as clientele.
Try these 8 Total Body & #LowImpact #TubingExercises a great addition to your #OutdoorWalk or Run! 😊💪❤️5 #BonusMoves in my #InstagramStories These are also great as a circuit on their own! 15-25reps each, 2-3sets! ❤️Our 30Day #SummerBody Bootcamp is starting on May21st and all the #Workouts #HealthyRecipes #MealPlans & more will be in the club @hollywoodtrainerclub www.TheHollywoodTrainerClub.com Join us!💯 1) Hip Extension/ Glute & Back Extension 2) Hip Extension/Glute & Back Fly 3) Back Row/Lat & Tricep Press Combo 4) Add Reverse Lunge 5) Side Squat with Shoulder Press 6) Balancing Leg Extension/ Shoulders Anterior & Medial 7) Bicep Curl to Shoulder Press & Lateral Flexion 8) Triceps Kickbacks (Tubing is from @spri ❤️) (Song #LivingMyBestLife @iamcardib and @chancetherapper 😊💯❤️) #WorkoutMotivation #TubingExercises #BandExercises #SummerBody #LowImpact
Jeanette Jenkins
After earning a degree in human kinetics, the workout expert climbed the Hollywood ranks by working with a slew of beauties, including Pink, Kelly Rowland, and Tia Mowry. She’s also the face of Hollywood Trainer, an online destination where anyone can purchase her wide array of fitness videos. They incorporate all types of workout disciplines, from yoga to high-tempo boot camp.
Mary Helen Bowers
After a decade of dancing with the New York City Ballet, this North Carolina native helped Natalie Portman train for her Oscar-winning role in Black Swan, in addition to jump-starting “Ballet Beautiful,” a fitness method inspired by her ballerina expertise. Zooey Deschanel, Kirsten Dunst, and Liv Tyler are just a few other celebs that swear by her workouts.
If you’re at a loss and don’t know what to get your mom for #MothersDay, I have the solution for you! From now until May 13, I’m offering 15% off my streaming programs with the code FITMOM. That discount applies to BOTH streaming programs: #TheBodyFoundation and the award-winning #6Weeks2Sculpted. (💕link in bio) . My streaming programs are perfect for moms because you can do them literally ANYWHERE - all you need is a space the size of a yoga mat and a laptop, tablet, or a phone to play them! So if you only have a half hour, these are the perfect programs for you. . So whether you still need a gift for your mom, or you gotta mom yourself, use the code #FITMOM and pick up the streaming program that’s right for you. . 💕Click link in @ashleybordenfitness bio 📷@cmoscat
Ashley Borden
A master personal trainer with more than 35,000 hours under her very fit belt, Borden is stationed in Los Angeles, where she creates custom workouts for a gang of famous clients, whose work spans from acting (Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore, Christina Aguilera) to sports. She also has a DVD program for clients to use at home, in addition to an accompanying “S.O.S.” food plan.
Still smiling from an incredible day yesterday! It fills my heart to see so many people coming together to sweat, smile, Dance and support the fitness community. Thanks again to @juleshough @propelwater Outfit @aloyoga shoes @newtonrunning #bodybysimone #simonedelarue #propelwater #aloyoga #bbsbeauties #fitfam #fitnessmotivation #dancecardio
Simone De La Rue
You may recognize her from the first season of Khloe Kardashian’s “Revenge Body,” but long before that, De La Rue turned her love for dance into a fitness empire that includes “Body by Simone” studios around the country and workout videos. She’s also the go-to trainer for a lot of A-listers, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Chrissy Teigen.
It’s what my life thus far has taught me to do. Breathe in positivity and exhale negativity. Breathe in integrity and exhale ego. Breathe in faith and exhale fear. Breathe in evolution and exhale envy. Grateful for another year to show God I’m obedient and a good and faithful servant to HIS will in my life. Amen #Jan02🙋🏾♀️🎂🎉💃🏽 #nofilter
A.J. Johnson
This fitness and “A.J. Zone” life coach got her start as a successful actress, appearing in films such as “House Party,” “School Daze,” and “Baby Boy.” These days, you’re more likely to see her working behind the scenes, helping famous faces such as Gabrielle Union, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway prep for red carpets and prioritize their mental wellness along with physical exercise.
Hey everyone happy hump day! I’m so excited to be sharing another workout with you on my @playbook_app 😊this is one I’ve done with @seriouslyscarlett 💪 - After training for #Avengers SJ needed some workouts that would ease her back into the gym. The workout I’m sharing with you is the one she used to get ready for her role in #UnderTheSkin 🙌 - Check out link in my bio to follow this and all of the rest of my workouts 🔥 - #MyPlaybook #scarlettjohansson #workout
Ramona Braganza
Using her experience as a former gymnast and NFL cheerleader, as well as her training in fitness and wellness, Braganza helps actors, such as Jessica Alba, get into shape for body-conscious roles. She also has a set of programs designed according to age and gender.