The Drugstore Beauty Products Celebrities Genuinely Love

No one is too good for the drugstore, including celebrities who have access to some of the most expensive beauty products on the planet. Let’s be honest: we’ve all made a pit stop for lip balm or makeup remover at one point or another. But beyond those last minute beauty emergencies, places like CVS and Walgreens are also starting to house the same upscale options we find inside department stores, like K-beauty staples Elisha Coy and Peach Slices.
And at the end of the day, most of these products, regardless of their price tag, simply get the job done. It’s no wonder more and more A-listers are forgoing fancy labels for single-digit bargains on and off the red carpet. Ahead are 26 finds that have been name-dropped by famous beauties who have no shame in their drugstore game.
JayJun 3 Steps Baby Pure Shining Mask
Drew Barrymore told InStyle that she swears by the K-beauty mask for a skin pick-me-up.“They have three-step masks that tend to work in the most amazing ways. They’re profound. Changed my life.”
$6.09, at Walmart
Psssst! Dry Shampoo
Khloe Kardashian told E! News, “Old-school does it the best! Psssst! Dry Shampoo has been around forever and when I don’t have time to wash my hair, I just spray this and go."
$6.79, at Walgreens
Dove Color Care Conditioner
In an interview with E! News, Olivia Munn's hairstylist Cassondra Kaeding said she uses the drugstore product as part of a DIY hair mask for her famous client.
$4.49, at Walgreens
Aquaphor
'Riverdale' actress Madelaine Petsch raved about the multi-purpose balm in an interview with Byrdie.
“I have 10 of these and I’ve very excited to share with you that the only thing I put on my lips…This is like the weirdest thing. I found these cute little tubes at CVS.”
$4.99, at Target
Vaseline
When we chatted with Solange earlier this year, she admitted to using it for pretty much everything, including her eyelids, lips, knees and elbows.
$4.19, at Target
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water
Dancer Maddie Ziegler's low-key skin care routine includes Cetaphil, Neutrogena wipes and micellar water for makeup removal.
$3.99, at Ulta
Miss Jessie's Multi-Cultural Curls
Nivea Skin Firming Hydration
In a past interview with Beauty Banter, Meghan Markle called it her "favorite lotion on the market" and would "buy a case of this at a time" if she could find it.
$7.23, at Walmart
Pond's Crema S Nourishing Moisturizer
In 2017, Chanel Iman told Byrdie that her entire skin care routine is courtesy of the drugstore, and it includes this ultra-rich moisturizer.
$8.47, at Walmart
e.l.f. Beautifully Bare Smooth Matte Eyeshadow
Last year, Nina Dobrev hit up the Vanity Fair Oscar party in this blush-toned shadow and other products from the affordable skin and makeup line.
$4, at e.l.f.
L'Oreal True Match Lumi Cushion Foundation
In an Instagram post, Hailey Baldwin shared the secret to her dewy, radiant skin: this super affordable cushion foundation goes onto the skin like butter.
$16.99, at Ulta
Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm
While getting ready for the 2017 edition of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, model Devon Windsor told PopSugar that the lip quencher is one of her obsessions.
$2.99, at Target
Dove Beauty Bar
While breaking down her routine with Byrdie, 'Empire' star Serayah McNeill shared that she uses bar soap on her face since a lot of facial products tend to negatively impact her sensitive skin.
$4.59/two, at CVS
Burt's Bees Glossy Lipstick
Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
In 2016, 'Pretty Little Liars' star Shay Mitchell told Glamour that these handy pore strips are an important part of her at-home spa days.
$7.49, at Ulta
Honest Beauty Magic Balm
In May 2017, Halsey wrote an Instagram love note to Jessica Alba, thanking her for the entire Honest Beauty range, while also noting that her endorsement was not an ad.
$18, at Honest Beauty
L'Oreal Pure Clay Mask
In 2016, Kylie Jenner blogged about a slew of her favorite products, and included this mask as one of her winter must-haves.
$9.79, at Target
Mielle Organics Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner
In an interview with Byrdie, 'Grownish' actress Yara Shahidi name-dropped this hair treatment as the secret to nursing her heat-damaged curls back to health.
$14.99, at Mielle Organics
Pantene Smoothing Combing Creme
While speaking with Refinery29, hairstylist Danilo shared that he uses this color enhancer to keep Gwen Stefani's platinum locks extra bright.
$4.97, at Walmart
L'Oreal Voluminous Mascara
During a past office visit to Glamour, Kelly Rowland shared that she's always sworn by the cult favorite mascara in "Carbon Black."
$7.79, at CVS
Revlon Colorstay Brow Pencil
Part of Ciara's five-minute beauty routine includes this "natural looking" brow pencil.
"What I like about it is that the pencil is very light, so when you fill them in, it doesn’t look too heavy."
$8.19, at Bed, Bath & Beyond
Secret Powder Fresh Deodorant
Amy Schumer's forever devoted to this classic deodorant. She once told InStyle, "I tried the natural ones, but my body was like, ‘Stop all that. Just die early and don’t smell like a foot.'"
$2.49, at Target
Pixi Glow Tonic
While detailing her morning routine on Instagram, Jourdan Dunn shared her favorite budget-friendly skin saver.
$15, at Pixi Beauty
Johnson's Baby Shampoo
In an interview with Us Weekly's Stylish, Laverne Cox said that if her go-to cleanser is if "it's gentle enough for a baby, it’s gentle enough for your face!”
$4.80, at Jet
Finesse Shampoo
Kendall Jenner told Allure that one of the best beauty secrets she snagged from sister Kim Kardashian-West was to use this affordable cleanser.
"My hair has held up so much that every hairstylist has been like, ‘Why is your hair still so amazing?’ And I’m like ‘I literally don’t do anything. I just use Finesse.'"
$1.99, at Walgreens
Que Bella Purifying Tea Tree and Witch Hazel Mud Mask
Karrueche Tran recently told The Cut that she discovered this skin-quenching mask collection while shopping in Target.
“I put the mask on for ten minutes, wash it off, and then melt an ice cube all over my face because that tightens your pores.”
$2-$10, at Target
