22 Examples of Effortless Celebrity Courtside Beauty

by
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

Brackets are filled and games are set: That’s where our March Madness expertise begins and ends. This month marks an annual set of college basketball games that will likely trend on Twitter and take over watercooler chat in the coming weeks. Although the tournament and basketball, in general, don’t get our pulses racing, we’re always here for courtside celebrity sightings.

It’s where A-listers such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Bella Hadid let their hair down and deliver attainable beauty inspo, like a low-maintenance hairdo or minimal makeup with a pop of color. And we can’t think of a better time or reason to look back at some of their fiercest looks on the sidelines. Check them out ahead.

1 of 22
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Bella Hadid and Justine Skye
Bella Hadid and Justine Skye

Straight hair for the win.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Beyoncé and Blue Ivy
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Queen Bey in her signature honey-blonde locks.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Cardi B.
Cardi B

The rapper serving in a beehive-inspired ’do.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Ciara
Ciara

Va-va-voom curls and a pair of sunnies for date night.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco

A simple cat-eye for a night out.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

Cute and cozy in a lob and minimal makeup.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum

A pop of red to steal the show.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | FKA Twigs
FKA Twigs

Bejeweled curls and tiny shades from the renowned singer and dancer.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Kate Upton
Kate Upton

Beach waves and a makeup-free face.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

Flawless.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Who says you can't show off your curves while sitting on the sidelines?

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Leann Rimes
Leann Rimes

Hats aren't just for bad-hair days.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson

The Little Mix singers deliver two completely different looks and slay side by side.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Looking cute in double buns.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Rihanna
Rihanna

RihRih can do no wrong.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

She's ravishing in red lipstick.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima

Dewy skin goals.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Christina Milian
Christina Milian

We're seeing red.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

Does she age?

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Lala Anthony
Lala Anthony

Now, this is brow perfection.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell

A middle part for the perfect low-maintenance ’do.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Courtside Beauty Moments | Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson

Short hair, don't care.

Photo: Getty Images

