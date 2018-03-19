22 Examples of Effortless Celebrity Courtside Beauty

Brackets are filled and games are set: That’s where our March Madness expertise begins and ends. This month marks an annual set of college basketball games that will likely trend on Twitter and take over watercooler chat in the coming weeks. Although the tournament and basketball, in general, don’t get our pulses racing, we’re always here for courtside celebrity sightings.

It’s where A-listers such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Bella Hadid let their hair down and deliver attainable beauty inspo, like a low-maintenance hairdo or minimal makeup with a pop of color. And we can’t think of a better time or reason to look back at some of their fiercest looks on the sidelines. Check them out ahead.