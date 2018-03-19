22 Examples of Effortless Celebrity Courtside Beauty

Brackets are filled and games are set: That’s where our March Madness expertise begins and ends. This month marks an annual set of college basketball games that will likely trend on Twitter and take over watercooler chat in the coming weeks. Although the tournament and basketball, in general, don’t get our pulses racing, we’re always here for courtside celebrity sightings.
It’s where A-listers such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Bella Hadid let their hair down and deliver attainable beauty inspo, like a low-maintenance hairdo or minimal makeup with a pop of color. And we can’t think of a better time or reason to look back at some of their fiercest looks on the sidelines. Check them out ahead.
Bella Hadid and Justine Skye
Straight hair for the win.
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy
Queen Bey in her signature honey-blonde locks.
Cardi B
The rapper serving in a beehive-inspired ’do.
Ciara
Va-va-voom curls and a pair of sunnies for date night.
Dascha Polanco
A simple cat-eye for a night out.
Emily Ratajkowski
Cute and cozy in a lob and minimal makeup.
Emmy Rossum
A pop of red to steal the show.
FKA Twigs
Bejeweled curls and tiny shades from the renowned singer and dancer.
Kate Upton
Beach waves and a makeup-free face.
Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian
Who says you can't show off your curves while sitting on the sidelines?
Leann Rimes
Hats aren't just for bad-hair days.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson
The Little Mix singers deliver two completely different looks and slay side by side.
Miley Cyrus
Looking cute in double buns.
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
She's ravishing in red lipstick.
Adriana Lima
Christina Milian
Jennifer Lopez
Lala Anthony
Now, this is brow perfection.
Shay Mitchell
A middle part for the perfect low-maintenance ’do.
Taraji P. Henson
