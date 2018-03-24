8 Creative Beauty Hacks Celebrities Swear By for Preventing Wrinkles

Whether we want to or not, everyone ages. Not only is it a part of life, but it’s essentially life itself. And with aging, as many of you probably know, come wrinkles. While they are a beautiful sign of life’s experiences, they’re a telltale sign of how old we are, a detail our society has conditioned us to keep secret. Whatever your feelings are on wrinkles, it’s inevitable that all of us will have them. When they’ll appear is the real question.

We’ve rounded up seven lesser-known beauty hacks celebrities use to prevent wrinkles. Stars such as Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie swear by these tips, from the game-changing trick you can do in your sleep to the drugstore lip balm with potent anti-aging properties. If you’re fine with your wrinkles, that’s cool. If you want to prevent them, that’s cool too—no judgment: Perhaps these remedies will help you hold onto your younger-looking appearance a little longer.