17 Celebrity Hairstyles That Show the Transformative Power of Bangs

There’s something about the power of bangs that makes us both afraid to cut our hair and want to chop it all at the same time. Not only is it usually a drastic change, but a little fringe transforms facial features, essentially turning you into a whole new person—which might be why they’re up there on hairstyles women get after breakups.

But outside of breakup blues, bangs can be a signature look, a fun change of pace, or just a hairstyle you’ve always wanted to try. We’ve rounded up images of 17 celebrities with and without bangs to show not only the style’s transformative power, but also that there are also so many variations to choose from. Get ready for some major hairspiration ahead.