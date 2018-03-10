StyleCaster
17 Celebrity Hairstyles That Show the Transformative Power of Bangs

17 Celebrity Hairstyles That Show the Transformative Power of Bangs

17 Celebrity Hairstyles That Show the Transformative Power of Bangs
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

There’s something about the power of bangs that makes us both afraid to cut our hair and want to chop it all at the same time. Not only is it usually a drastic change, but a little fringe transforms facial features, essentially turning you into a whole new person—which might be why they’re up there on hairstyles women get after breakups.

But outside of breakup blues, bangs can be a signature look, a fun change of pace, or just a hairstyle you’ve always wanted to try. We’ve rounded up images of 17 celebrities with and without bangs to show not only the style’s transformative power, but also that there are also so many variations to choose from. Get ready for some major hairspiration ahead.

1 of 34
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks

In September, 2017, Banks stepped out with a fierce middle part and long tresses.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks

But in July 2015, she nailed this pixie cut with blunt, straight bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill

Hill wore her classic long hair straight in February 2018.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill

Just one month later, she debuted these sideswept beauties.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara

In February 2018, Vergara tucked her long hair behind her ears letting her radiating skin be the center of attention.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara

However, the star looked just as good with simple curtain bangs in September 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Obama curled her hair in May 2017 and stayed classic with a middle part.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama

She nailed the same curls, different part, and beautiful, elongated side bangs in June 2015.

Photo: Getty Images

Duckie Thot

Thot looked beach ready in these simple waves and middle part in January 2016.

Photo: Instagram/@duckieofficial

Duckie Thot

In June 2017, she added these bold baby bangs.

Photo: Instagram/@duckieofficial
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Rihanna
Rihanna

RiRi went big and bold with teased-out waves in January 2018.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Rihanna
Rihanna

But in May 2016, her short hair paired perfectly with loose curtain bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell

Mitchell kept her hair messy and seductive in November 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell

Back in February 2012, she looked just as gorgeous with long, separated front bangs.

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Grande has been known for her long brown hair and she didn't stray from the norm in September 2017.

Photo: Instagram/@arianagrande

Ariana Grande

Shocking almost everyone, Grande not only went gray but also got these wispy baby bangs in October 2017.

Photo: Instagram/@arianagrande
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Kim flaunted her signature long brown locks in June 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

She opted for a change-up in February 2015, with this lob and deep side-part bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Kelly Marie Tran
Kelly Marie Tran

Tran rocked this sleek side part look in March 2018.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Kelly Marie Tran
Kelly Marie Chan

In October 2017, she sported the same part with these cute, choppy side bangs, too.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Hannah Simone
Hannah Simone

Simone, who is known for her bangs, tied them up in July 2014, completely changing her look.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Hannah Simone
Hannah Simone

Here's the star in March 2017, with her classic full blunt bangs and cascading hair.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes

Mendes had some long face-framing pieces in September 2013, but not quite bang territory.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes

In September 2016, though, she had long side bangs that covered a majority of her right eye.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski stepped out with her classic middle part in November 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

But earlier that year in May 2017, she stunned with a playful mix of sideswept and straight-across bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Ciara
Ciara

Sleek and shiny in September 2017, Ciara defined her look with a middle part.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Ciara
Ciara

Aside from the fun buns, her long, curled face framers in February 2018 make this look to die for.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

Teigen went retro with her side part in January 2018.

Photo: Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

And just a little while earlier in June 2017, she nailed thin and soft side bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Chloe Grace Mortez
Chloë Grace Moretz

Taking a note from Teigen, Moretz also went retro in August 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Chloe Grace Mortez
Chloë Grace Moretz

But we'll never get over these chunky curtain bangs she rocked in December 2016.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities With and Without Bangs | Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Hadid highlighted the elongation in her face by tucking her hair behind her ears in March 2018.

Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid

However, in January 2018, Hadid perfectly executed baby bangs making her face look more square (but just as beautiful).

Photo: Instagram/@bellahadid

