17 Celebrity Hairstyles That Show the Transformative Power of Bangs

There’s something about the power of bangs that makes us both afraid to cut our hair and want to chop it all at the same time. Not only is it usually a drastic change, but a little fringe transforms facial features, essentially turning you into a whole new person—which might be why they’re up there on hairstyles women get after breakups.
But outside of breakup blues, bangs can be a signature look, a fun change of pace, or just a hairstyle you’ve always wanted to try. We’ve rounded up images of 17 celebrities with and without bangs to show not only the style’s transformative power, but also that there are also so many variations to choose from. Get ready for some major hairspiration ahead.
0Thoughts?
1 of 34
Tyra Banks
In September, 2017, Banks stepped out with a fierce middle part and long tresses.
Photo: Getty Images
Tyra Banks
But in July 2015, she nailed this pixie cut with blunt, straight bangs.
Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Hill
Hill wore her classic long hair straight in February 2018.
Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Hill
Just one month later, she debuted these sideswept beauties.
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Vergara
In February 2018, Vergara tucked her long hair behind her ears letting her radiating skin be the center of attention.
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Vergara
However, the star looked just as good with simple curtain bangs in September 2017.
Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Obama
Former First Lady Obama curled her hair in May 2017 and stayed classic with a middle part.
Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Obama
She nailed the same curls, different part, and beautiful, elongated side bangs in June 2015.