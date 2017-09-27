Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Secret to Flawless Skin Is Literal Pumpkin

As if pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin-scented candles weren’t enough, Catherine Zeta-Jones is giving us another reason to obsess over the seasonal vegetable this fall—and, maybe, year-round. In an interview with W magazine, the 48-year-old actress revealed that her secret to flawless, glowing skin isn’t a beauty product gifted from the gods, but a serum made primarily of pumpkin.
Speaking to W, Zeta-Jones called Rhonda Allison’s Pumpkin E Serum one of her “makeup miracles.” She also has the facts to back it up. The fall favorite boasts several health benefits including powerful superfoods, antioxidants, and enzymes that increase cell turnover and enhance the skin’s texture and appearance.
Along with moisturizing with pumpkin, Zeta-Jones also follows an alcohol-free diet to keep her skin clean and taut. “Water, maintaining my PH balance, no alcohol and through diet keeping my body free of any inflammation inside and out, she said.
And though she’s big on beauty (her favorite products include MAC’s Spice Lip Liner, Marc Jacobs’s Slow Burn Lipstick, and Clé de Peau Intensive Eye Contour Cream), she admits that “nothing can be done properly in five minutes,” which is probably why she likes to keep her skin extra healthy.
And though it doesn’t look like we’re giving pumpkin spice lattes anytime soon, the best thing about Zeta-Jones’s pumpkin serum is that you can whip it out year-round without fear of looking #basic. Check out more pumpkin-based beauty products with our slideshow, below.
Lush Sparkly Pumpkin Bath Bomb
Bath time just got a lot more fun. Packed with nourishing oils and, of course, sparkles, Lush’s limited-edition pumpkin bath bomb will leave skin super soft with a dreamy, slightly sparkly, glow.
The Body Shop Vanilla Pumpkin Hand Cream
The mix of pumpkin extract with hints of tonka bean, hazelnut, and maple syrup create a Goldilocks scent—not too sweet, not too savory, but just right. The non-greasy formulation absorbs quickly so hands will be soft (not sticky) and protected against the winter chill.
Too Cool for School Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask
This edgy Korean brand has quickly garnered a strong Stateside following for good reason—massively effective products at a sweet price point—and this sheet mask is no different. Dripping in pumpkin fruit extract and specks of 24K gold for radiance, this mask is the solution to all of your dull skin problems.
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer
Part exfoliant, part alpha-hydroxyl acid, this gel formula is packed with pumpkin enzymes to reveal a smoother, softer complexion after just one use.
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle
If you could package a fresh, just-out-of-the-oven pumpkin pie just like Grandma used to make, this would be it. The blend of pumpkin, masala chai, cardamon, ginger and cinnamon is truly intoxicating and perfectly festive.
Burt’s Bees Lip Balm in Pumpkin Spice
Is it even fall if you don’t have Burt’s Bees Pumpkin Spice lip balm? Formulated with coconut oil, beeswax and cold-pressed organic pumpkin seed oil, this cult favorite is limited edition, so stock up now.
