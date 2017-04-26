Cara Delevingne Straight-Up Shaved Her Head

Cara Delevingne has been changing up her hair constantly of late. There was the platinum lob. The pastel pixie cut. The white bob. But all of that is nothing in comparison to Delevingne’s latest look, because she went ahead and shaved her damn head. Yes, it’s for a movie—and yes, it’s real.

“I have to shave my head for my next part, so I have to do something different,” she told USA Today last month of her platinum hair. “So, I dyed it just for fun. Just to change it up.” And now—it’s gone.

The shaved head is for the film Life in a Year, which comes out next year. Starring Delevingne alongside Jaden Smith, the film tells the story of a 17-year-old (Smith) who finds out that his girlfriend has terminal cancer and has only one year left to live. So—he attempts to create an entire lifetime of experiences in the year she has left. Anyone else feeling teary already?