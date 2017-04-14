Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Cara Delevingne has pink hair now. [Teen Vogue]

Kim Kardashian is under fire for this Instagram post from two years ago. [Allure]

Does nobody remember this pivotal Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen pop culture moment? Just me? [Racked]

Why wouldn’t Moschino have made a Candy Crush collection for Coachella? [Fashionista]

These are the eight items Elle editors always buy. [Elle]

Brad Pitt has dated, like, everyone. [W]

So clear coffee is a thing now but I think we’ll hard-pass. [Refinery29]