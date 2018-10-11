The Unlikely Place That Inspired Cara Delevingne’s New Ink

Cara Delevingne’s never been shy about sharing the stories behind her many tattoos, including the latest, etched by world-renowned tattoo artist, Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy. In a recent interview with Allure the 26-year-old model, who’s also promoting Burberry’s new Burberry Her fragrance, revealed its unlikely source of inspiration– Pinterest!
Like many of us, Cara must have been scrolling through the app that houses countless ideas when she found one worthy of a recreation. Cara’s spontaneous decision resulted in a truly unique design: a tiger gazing at a naked woman with red hair. After going into the parlor thinking she was getting something smaller, Cara decided to go big and hunker down for 5 hours instead.
“I was going to get a fairy for the TV show I just did with Amazon [Carnival Row], but I didn’t really find the one I like, she said. “Then I found this on Pinterest and I was like dammit, I want that.”
As of now, we don’t have evidence of the sporadic tat, but we’ll be sure to give an update once the artwork is revealed.