StyleCaster
Share

The Unlikely Place That Inspired Cara Delevingne’s New Ink

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Unlikely Place That Inspired Cara Delevingne’s New Ink

Christina Petruzzi
by
The Unlikely Place That Inspired Cara Delevingne’s New Ink
Photo: Estrop/Getty Images.

Cara Delevingne’s never been shy about sharing the stories behind her many tattoos, including the latest, etched by world-renowned tattoo artist, Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy. In a recent interview with Allure the 26-year-old model, who’s also promoting Burberry’s new Burberry Her fragrance, revealed its unlikely source of inspiration– Pinterest!

View this post on Instagram

I can see you...

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

MORE: The Definitive Guide to Each of the Kardashian-Jenners’ Tattoos

Like many of us, Cara must have been scrolling through the app that houses countless  ideas when she found one worthy of a recreation. Cara’s spontaneous decision resulted in a truly unique design: a tiger gazing at a naked woman with red hair. After going into the parlor thinking she was getting something smaller, Cara decided to go big and hunker down for 5 hours instead.

“I was going to get a fairy for the TV show I just did with Amazon [Carnival Row], but I didn’t really find the one I like, she said. “Then I found this on Pinterest and I was like dammit, I want that.”

As of now, we don’t have evidence of the sporadic tat, but we’ll be sure to give an update once the artwork is revealed.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share