Cara Delevingne Dyed Her Signature Pixie Cut Golden Blonde

Cara Delevingne’s pixie cut has been on a wild ride. After dyeing her hair brown last year, the 26-year-old went purple in May before coloring her hair a silver-like platinum blonde a couple weeks later. Now, after year of hair changes, Delevingne is finally back to her roots—literally.
Over the weekend, at the Toronto Film Festival, Delevingne debuted a fresh head of golden blonde hair, which is the closest to her natural beige blonde. The model’s sun-kissed pixie cut, which follows her platinum blonde from late May, was first seen on Sunday morning when Delevingne attended an AT&T event to promote her new movie, Her Smell, which also stars the model’s rumored girlfriend, Ashley Benson.
But it wasn’t until later that night that Delevingne’s golden-blonde pixie made its grand appearance at the Her Smell premiere, where the actor walked the red carpet in a gold-sequin dress matching her brassier hair color. Delevingne styled her grown-out pixie cut with her hair combed to the side of her face, with her wispier ends tucked behind her ears. See her transformation below.
Before:
After:
Now, it’s unclear when Delevingne went from platinum to gold. Her Instagram doesn’t have many clues and her last appearance on the red carpet was her with a hat. So Delevingne could’ve had her golden-blonde for a couple weeks now. Whenever she dyed her hair, we hope it’s to stay.