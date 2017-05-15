Cara Delevingne Just Got Blue Mermaid Waves

Oh, hey, have you met our friend Cara Delevingne? She’s this really cool person who DGAF about what you think, especially when it comes to hair changes. While we were still freaking out over the one-inch trim we got last month, Delevingne went and got a choppy bob haircut and dyed it white blonde, because why not, and then (because she really just doesn’t care, guys) she straight-up shaved all of her hair off. And yes she still looked good.

But on Saturday, Delevingne got a taste of the hairy life again by wearing an aqua wig of long, beachy waves, like an ethereal mermaid, proving hair seriously doesn’t matter when you’re a supermodel. Over the weekend, Delevingne posted a video of herself wearing the wig while lip-synching to Nicki Minaj’s “No Frauds,” which means yes, we’ve already watched the video a billion times, and yes, we are kind of in love with the blue hair.

Blue mermaid hair don't care yahhhh 🐬 #caradelevingne A post shared by She's all I CARAbout...💛 (@caracuddle) on May 13, 2017 at 3:06am PDT

Not that Delevingne cares, of course. As she posted on Instagram after the Met Gala (in which she painted her head silver and covered it with sequins), “The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become. Beauty shouldn’t be so easily defined. It is limitless.” Hell yes, Cara.