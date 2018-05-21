Candice Swanepoel’s Organic DIY Mask for a Brighter Complexion

When you’ve got the pregnancy glow, serums, oils, and essences aren’t exactly essential. Still, mommy-to-be and supermodel Candice Swanepoel is ensuring her bright complexion remains intact with a simple DIY mask every Sunday. And because sharing is caring, the Victoria’s Secret angel did us all a favor by sharing her reliable recipe on Instagram.

In a story this past weekend, the 29-year-old model revealed her organic, two-ingredient formula is honey and persimmon. The former is probably already in your cabinets and something you’ve heard of, but the latter might be unfamiliar. Swanepoel explains persimmon is “a fruit used in the beauty routine of geisha’s. Full of vitamins… iron, iodine, magnesium and calcium.”

Now, this doesn’t mean you should go home and dress up as a geisha, since that would qualify as cultural appropriation. If you’re really interesting in learning more about the what is considered one of Japan’s oldest art forms, you can learn more here. But history lesson aside, the native-Chinese fruit does provide a slew of benefits for the skin.

As Swanepoel said, persimmon is chock-full of vitamins that not only brighten the skin, but prevent signs of premature aging like wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots. Honey, on the other hand, is a natural humectant, meaning it takes moisture from the air and draws it into your skin. The power combo leaves you with hydrated and brighter skin.

The rest of Swanepoel’s Instagram story details other parts of her Sunday routine, like exfoliating with Natura Bissé’s C+C Vitamin Scrub, locking in hydration with a few squirts of Heritage Store’s Rosewater Spray, and finishing it all off with Health Priority’s Vitamin E Oil.

If there’s any chance we can get the skin of a Victoria’s Secret Angel for the price of honey and a $5 fruit, we’ll definitely be trying.