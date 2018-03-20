Caitlyn Jenner’s Painful Nose Scar Is a Reminder to Always Wear Sunblock

We’ve heard time and again that SPF is the most important part of our skin-care routine. But it’s not usually until we see the damage of going out without sunblock first-hand that we realize how important sun protection actually is. On Tuesday, Caitlyn Jenner posted an Instagram of the sun damage she removed from her nose, and trust us, you’ll never look at your sunblock-less skin the same again again.

The photo featured the 68-year-old reality star bare-faced with a giant, painful red mark on the tip of her nose. Shortly after Jenner posted the picture, People confirmed that the E! personality removed cancerous basal cell carcinoma (a.k.a. skin cancer) from her nose to keep the cancer from spreading. Other treatments for skin cancer include prescription creams and sometimes surgery.

“I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose. PSA- always wear your sunblock!” Jenner wrote in the caption.

If you were on the fence about wearing sunblock, hopefully Jenner’s painful nose scar will convince you. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re just going to go bathe ourselves in sunscreen.