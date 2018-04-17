Busy Philipps Dyed Her Hair Millennial Pink, and It Looks Just Like Rosé

It might be 2018, but millennial pink isn’t going anywhere. Case in point: Busy Philipps‘s new hair. Six months after drunkenly dyeing her BFF Michelle Williams‘s pixie cut millennial pink, the 38-year-old actress has decided to test the color on her own head and it looks exactly like everyone’s favorite springtime drink, rosé.

The “I Feel Pretty “star showed off her new hair on Monday with an Instagram nodding to her locks’ wine-colored resemblance. The picture feature Philipps staring at the camera with oversized sunglasses while her just-dyed millennial-pink hair flew in the wind. Though subtle, Philipps’s hair looked a touch rosier than her usual sandy blonde locks. “Rosé all day,” she captioned the shot.

Rosé all day. A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Apr 16, 2018 at 2:24pm PDT

Like the Instagram stories star she is, Philipps documented her hair transformation earlier in the day. In a series of Instagram videos and pictures on her story, the “Cougar Town” star showed her hairstylist Jason Seradsky coloring her hair from blonde to millennial pink. In one part, while Seradsky is massaging the dye into Philipps’s hair, he whips off his gloves and makes hand-to-dye contact with the color. “Jason just said fuck the gloves,” Philipps said. “He’s being very punk rock about it.”

No word yet on whether Philipps’s new hair is for a role or if she just likes the millennial-pink trend. Either way, she’s rocking the pink and her hair color is making us seriously thirsty for some rosé.