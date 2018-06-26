Busy Philipps Accidentally Dyed Her Hair Fuschia After Using the Wrong Color

“Freaks and Geeks” actress Busy Philipps celebrated her 39th birthday this weekend. Of course, in order to look her best for the big day, she decided to touch up her locks with some hair dye. But instead of dyeing her hair the rosé-like millennial pink she has sported before, she ended up using the wrong dye and coloring her hair full-on fuchsia. Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately?), she didn’t notice her mistake until it was too late.

When Philipps took a look in the mirror, she realized she’d accidentally dyed her entire head bright fuchsia! However,the actress is no birthday diva. Instead of throwing a fit, she took her new hair color in stride. “Whatever,” she said on her Instagram story. “Maybe this is who I am now. 39. Maybe this is me.”

We’re glad the birthday girl didn’t freak out. After all, it is kind of edgy, and she’s totally rocking that color. And as she pointed out, “nothing is permanent,” even hair colors. Currently taking bets on which color she’ll choose for 40!