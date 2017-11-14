11 Bright Drugstore Lipsticks for That Last Minute Soiree

Tis the season for an innumerable amount of holiday parties that you’ll decide to attend last minute. It can be fun to get fancy for a swanky soiree, but there’s always that one detail we forget before walking out the door. And if you’re not makeup-obsessed, it’s probably a pop of color.

We know vampy lipsticks are all the rage this time of year, but bright hues are what truly get us in the holiday spirit and convince others that we put a lot of effort into our look. And when we don’t have to spend more than $10 on a tube, the end game is even sweeter. Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the most vibrant and affordable shades you’ll find in the drugstore this season.