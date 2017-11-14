StyleCaster
11 Bright Drugstore Lipsticks for That Last Minute Soiree

by
Tis the season for an innumerable amount of holiday parties that you’ll decide to attend last minute. It can be fun to get fancy for a swanky soiree, but there’s always that one detail we forget before walking out the door. And if you’re not makeup-obsessed, it’s probably a pop of color.

We know vampy lipsticks are all the rage this time of year, but bright hues are what truly get us in the holiday spirit and convince others that we put a lot of effort into our look. And when we don’t have to spend more than $10 on a tube, the end game is even sweeter. Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the most vibrant and affordable shades you’ll find in the drugstore this season.

Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Matte Lipstick in Austyn

Electric orange and supermodel-approved.

$8.99, at Maybelline 

Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Violet Volt

A purple you won't want to take off.

$6, at Milani

Rimmel London Moisture Renew Lipstick in Nude Delight

A not-so-basic nude you can take from work to play.

$3.49, at Ulta

Covergirl Oh Sugar Lip Balm in Jelly

A pretty pink formula that feels as good as it looks.

$3.99, at Covergirl

No7 High Shine Lip Crayon in Delicate Pink

The perfect shade for a chilly fall night.

$9.99, at Boots

NYX Duo Chromatic Lip Gloss in Booming

Tinted gloss with a high shine, metallic finish.

$8, at NYX Cosmetics

e.l.f. Velvet Matte Lipstick in Fuschia Fantasy

Have you ever seen a brighter pink?

$3, at e.l.f. Cosmetics

CYO Cosmetics Metallic Liquid Lipstick in Busted

A purple that flatters every skin tone.

$6, at CYO Cosmetics

Iman Cosmetics Luxury Matte Lipstick in Vice

You can never go wrong with a classic red.

$10, at Iman Cosmetics

Jordana Sweet Cream Matte Lipstick in Currant Jam

A long-wear lippie you can trust.

$3.59, at Walgreens

Sonia Kashuk Satin Luxe Lip Color in Parisian Pink

Pucker up to this vibrant pink hue.

$9.99, at Target

