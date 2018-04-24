Brie Larson’s Hairstylist Has a Brilliantly Original Hack for Taming Flyaways

No matter what your hair length is (barring bald for the time being), it’s like flyaways are destined to be in every hairstyle you wear. You can go through all the hairspray, toothbrushes, and gel, but those tiny hairs find a way to stick straight up. And with humidity on the rise, those baby hairs are going to rise even faster.

Well, not anymore. Last night, Brie Larson walked the red carpet for the premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War,” in which she plays Captain Marvel, with a sleek, flyaway-free lob. Despite the Los Angeles heat, Larson’s hairstylist Sarah Potempa kept the flyaways laid and hidden using one simple trick.

Potempa posted a photo of Larson on her Instagram explaining how she achieved the sleek look: “spraying my #beachwaver on set styling brush with @matrix hairspray and brushing through. Then I spritz the flyaways and roll the can over to lock them down!”

It’s easy to miss the simple hack on your first read, but Potempa rids Larson’s flyaways by rolling the actual hairspray can across the hair. While fingers can transfer oil and toothbrushes can clump the hair, the aluminum can smooths out hair with no disruptions. How easy, cheap, and reliable. Yes, please.

A hairspray can a day keeps the flyaways away? Yeah, OK, we’ll work on it.